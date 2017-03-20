Teen ‘blinded by rage’ beheads rival

A Russian teen freaked out and decapitated a friend who sexually assaulted his girlfriend.

Cops say Nikita Rasskazov, 16, murdered Artyom Shustov, 19, then took his head in a plastic garbage bag to “prove” his love to girlfriend, Olena Matsneva, 17.

He has confessed to the murder he says he now regrets. Rasskazov claims he only wanted his rival to apologize but became “blinded by rage”.

Rasskazov told detectives he stabbed Shustov with a kitchen knife in a local park in eastern Russia when their conversation turned into an argument.

Then he sawed his head off.

Matsneva’s mother says both she and her daughter are heartbroken by the turn of events.

“My daughter literally blossomed when she began to date with Nikita,” the unnamed mom told the Siberian Times. “She was very worried if they quarrelled.

“He often visited our house, and was a very calm and quiet guy. I even wondered why my daughter chose Nikita rather than another lad. She said that Nikita was the best.”

According to cops, the teen girl told her beau that at a party, Shustov and another pal molested her after she refused to have sex with him.

She claimed that the two men groped her breasts and genitals while she was held down by another young woman.

“Humiliated” Matsneva didn’t tell cops but did tell her beau, Rasskazov.

Earlier, she posted a photo of herself and Shustov from the party where she was attacked.

Rasskazov faces 10 years in prison.