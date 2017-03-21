Taking an Uber ride is a gamble

Gambling — popular, but also destructive. You're playing with fire when you enter a casino. As for economic benefits, the gambling industry doesn't really create wealth so much as redistribute it, although it's possible that it might offer benefits for local tourism. It reminds me of Uber.

The B.C. Liberal government has said that if elected they will allow the Uber ride-sharing service into the B.C. market next December. It's a controversial move, opposed by the local taxi industry but supported by many consumers.

I am not opposed to greater choice and I don't think taxi drivers deserve a God-given monopoly over private transportation. I agree with taxi industry representatives who argue for a level regulatory and licensing structure so that Uber drivers are not allowed to slide under the bar we set for taxi drivers, but if those concerns are met, then sure, let Uber come in and offer Vancouver riders more choice.

Still, based on my experience elsewhere I won't be calling any Vancouver Uber cars myself.

Last year, I was in New York working for a film production company. The company arranged for an Uber vehicle to take me from Manhattan's Chinatown district out to JFK Airport. It was getting close to rush hour and as usual the New York traffic was murder. Getting out to JFK took about two hours. (Thank you, Canada Line.)

After I returned to Vancouver, I dropped into the company offices.

“There he is,” said one of the accountants, “Donald Trump himself.”

Apparently, the bill for my Uber ride to the airport had been north of two hundred bucks. That was over four times the going taxi rate—New York taxis have a standard fare of $52 plus tolls for JFK Airport trips. But it was rush hour and the Uber fee system employs a multiplier for peak periods. Guessing your eventual fare is rather like throwing dice. According to Uber's own figures, 60% of U.S. riders pay regular rates while 13% see their fares multiplied three times or more. It lends a certain amount of excitement to your journey, kind of like riding a roller coaster with a history of maintenance issues.

Uber's most infamous fare was Matt Lindsay's 2016 New Year's Eve ride from Edmonton to St. Albert, initially billed at $1,114.71 (cut in half after the media outcry that followed). An Uber trip is often a spin of the wheel. Maybe you'll get lucky. Maybe not. Maybe you should walk.