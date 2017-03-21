The lawyer for a Texas high school teacher accused of fondling a male student says the alleged incident isn’t what it appears.

Sarah Fowlkes, 27, turned herself in to Lockhart Police Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

An arrest affidavit obtained by NBC 5 DFW detailed the alleged interaction between Fowlkes, a biology teacher, and a 17-year-old student.

The student alleges Fowlkes “touched (his) genitals with the intent to arouse or gratify (his) sexual desire and that (he) made contact with the defendant’s breasts with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of the defendant," the affidavit reads.

Fowlkes' lawyer told NBC 5 that there’s zero "corroborating evidence" against his client, who no longer works for the school.

"You've got a young lady who was arrested on the statement of a 17-year-old kid with no corroborating evidence,” said Jason Nassour, commenting on the happy-faced mugshot his client appeared to pose for. “This isn't a guilty person sitting there like they just got caught. When everything's fleshed out it won't be as it appears."

UPDATE: Lockhart PD has released a booking photo of Sarah Fowlkes, accused of improper relationship with student: https://t.co/8m0QEMdtQr pic.twitter.com/G78okzeLmL — KVUE News (@KVUE) March 20, 2017

Cops initiated their investigation earlier this month after receiving a tip from an administrator at Lockhart High School, located 60 kilometres south of Austin, Texas.

Police Chief Ernest Pedraza accused Fowlkes, a biology teacher, of engaging in “sexual contact with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of" the alleged victim, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

The school district’s superintendent says Fowlkes has been suspended and won’t return, according to the report.

"On behalf of the district and Board of Trustees, I want to assure parents we do not tolerate this kind of behavior and are fully cooperating with law enforcement and CPS," Supt. Susan Bohn wrote in an e-mail to parents.

"We will always take swift action to make sure concerns are properly investigated and actions taken to ensure student safety."

Fowlkes faces a charge of having an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

She bonded out shortly after being taken into custody.