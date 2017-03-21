T.O.'s Mishael Morgan creates classic Y&R vixen

SHAUN PROULX/ 24 HOURS

Donald Trump is not to be spoken of in Genoa City.

I’m on the phone with Mishael Morgan, the 31-year-old Toronto-raised actress who has played resident she-devil Hilary Curtis on The Young and The Restless since the femme fatale stormed into town with a suitcase full of vendetta in 2013.

A show PR rep is listening on the line. He interrupts when I ask Morgan what it’s like to be a Canadian living in Trump’s USA. More than a fair question, right?

But no politics, we’re told. Keep the chat young and restless. Or reckless, in the case of Morgan’s on-the-verge Hilary, who, since her arrival in the Wisconsin city, has connived to get an alcoholic to drink again; drugged a man into her bed; married a man and had an affair with his son while hubby was blind; fallen off a cliff, and been in a weeks-long coma — the latter storyline written to allow Curtis maternity leave after her son Niam was born in 2015.

Busy villain, yet not a cartoon, and a bad girl you kind of root for. “I love finding the why of her complexities,” says Morgan, who is in Toronto on holiday and at the tail end of a cold.

Morgan thinks a big reason Hurricane Hilary is more than your typical TV rhymes-with-rich is that the temptress clearly feels something any of us can relate to: being brutally misunderstood.

And while the TV villain may be busy acting out, the actor playing her doesn’t just sit around when off-set.

Wife and mother roles aside, Morgan is also the ambassador of March of Dimes Canada’s Life Program, which serves young people with a physical disability who are making the transition into adulthood.

“When I was 19, I was in a terrible car accident and I came close to being paralyzed,” Morgan shares. “That’s why I’m involved. [Also, it’s] why I support something that helps people expand their social, professional skills and helps them practise daily responsibilities of adulthood so they can learn things like money management and to have independence for the future.”

Morgan is disappointed she’ll miss March of Dimes Canada's upcoming Celebrity Bowling For Dimes event this Thursday as she will by then be wreaking further havoc in Genoa City.

But while still here in Toronto, she says she’s laying low, spending most of her time with family, “bouncing around,” binging the second season of UnREAL and hitting “the small little hole in the wall” hot spots Toronto is famous for: “There is amazing sushi on Ossington called Bazara and I always hit up Fresh.”

It’s clearly a good life for a TV girl gone wild, and while we may never learn what it’s like for Morgan to be a Canadian in Trump’s USA, she does love her country.

“I am so proud to be Canadian and to be doing what I am doing, where I am doing it. And I wouldn’t be Canadian if my parents had not brought our family here from Trinidad.”

And for anyone like her, who has dreams they want to go for (even if they don’t involve lying to your husband when he has amnesia) what advice can Morgan offer?

“You work hard, of course,” says the York University drama grad. “You have faith and believe in yourself. And you set up the steps towards your dream. But be open to the fact that your dreams may change a little. Be flexible and be willing to bend.”

Hear that, Hilary?

The Young and the Restless airs Monday - Friday at 4:30 pm ET/PT on Global.

The March of Dimes Canada's First Annual Celebrity Bowling For Dimes Tournament takes place 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm at 145 John St. Visit marchofdimes.ca/bowling for full details and to register.

Shaun Proulx hosts The Shaun Proulx Show on SiriusXM Canada Talks channel 167. He is the publisher of TheGayGuideNetwork.com and leads a #ThoughtRevolution about busting through limits on ShaunProulx.com.