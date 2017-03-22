This month, Transportation Minister Todd Stone promised that, if re-elected, the BC Liberals will move to bring ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft to B.C. by December 2017.

Along with this move, Minister Stone announced investment in the taxi industry, “Up to $1 million to help the taxi industry develop an app with the capability of shared dispatch to allow the taxi sector province wide to better compete with new entrants to the market, and allow the public to hail and pay for a taxi with a smartphone in the same way that they would for a ride-sharing service,” according to the news release, as well as $3.5 million through ICBC for “the taxi sector to install crash avoidance technology.”

This is a waste of time and tax dollars. It’s like investing in the horse-drawn carriage after the invention of the car.

Uber meanwhile has put in a substantial amount of work making the case for their business. This week, they started a petition to show the provincial government the amount of support for Uber. The petition has garnered over 17,000 signatures in just a few days. This is just the latest hoop the ride-sharing giant has jumped through.

In 2015, the City of Burnaby invited Uber to make a presentation to their council. Ultimately, City staff decided the company didn’t comply with the City’s cab bylaws and they would not be welcome. This means if the province may have a fight on their hands if they try to push this through.

The best option would be for the province to just allow the free market to ride this out instead of trying to take Uber’s side at the last minute as a way to draw votes while simultaneously throwing money at cabbies.

Most other metropolitan cities in North America have long-had ride-sharing and managed to allow it to operate without the waste and hoopla we’re seeing in B.C. Tell drivers in other cities that B.C. still doesn’t have one, and you’ll be met with expressions of disbelief. I’ve written in this space before about the benefits of ride-sharing. Critic and Vancouver Councillor Geoff Meggs has said the province is lowering its standards by moving to allow ride-sharing. On the contrary, they are finally getting with the times. It’s just a shame they want to invest $4.5 million in the outdated taxi industry to get there.