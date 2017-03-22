MUSIC CHEAT SHEET: Drake smashing records

It's good to be Drake

Drizzy released his latest collection of music, More Life, on Saturday and has now set records for the best first-day streams on Spotify (61.3 million) and the best single day streams on Apple Music (89.9 million) for an album. He celebrated on Monday night at his last show in London, hanging with Sade and his mom beforehand. The Grammy winner brought out Nicki Minaj, among others to perform. Meanwhile, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player LeBron James may have been living with More Life for months. In late January, James tweeted: "Sometimes I gotta just make sure that i didn't lose you. Did I?!?! Did I?!?! Did I Lose You." Turns out that's almost word-for-word the chorus for Lose You from More Life.

Berry family set to release CHUCK

Since the passing of one of rock's founding fathers, Chuck Berry, at the age of 90 on Saturday, there have been many questions about the status of CHUCK, the album. The record, Berry's first in 38 years, was announced on his 90th birthday, Oct. 18, and now his family says in a Facebook post that they will "reveal further details and music from the album this week." It will be distributed by Dualtone.

Carey song to become film

Mariah Carey's 1994 holiday classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You, is headed to the big screen. The singer revealed on her Twitter account Tuesday the song is being turned into an animated holiday movie after it was previously released as a children's book in 2015 about a young girl who wants a puppy for Christmas.

New Tim and Faith single

Husband-and-wife country duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will release a new single, Speak to a Girl, on Thursday (March 23) and will perform it live on TV for the first time at the Academy of Country Music Awards airing on CBS April 2. Speak to a Girl will be the lead single from a new McGraw-Hill album to be released this year.

Sheeran gets songwriter's award

British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran - who is currently riding a wave of success with his third album, Divide - will get the Hal David Starlight Award at the 48th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner on June 15 in New York City. Sheeran, who has sold 26 million albums and earned five billion Spotify streams, joins the likes of Alicia Keys and his buddy Taylor Swift in receiving the honour. Divide sold over four million copies worldwide in its first week.

Juno performers added

Toronto bands Billy Talent and July Talk have been added as performers for the April 2 Juno Awards to be broadcast from Ottawa on CTV. Rocker-turnedcountry artist Dallas Smith is another addition.

Jann pens book about mom

Calgary singer/songwriter Jann Arden's experiences dealing with her mother's Alzheimer's will be the subject of a new book due from Random House this November. Feeding My Mother: Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss is based on Arden's Facebook and Instagram posts about becoming her mom's "parent." "I hope this brings some joy and comfort to those looking after parents who struggle to remember," said Arden in a statement.

New CDs

Among those with new music out Friday: The Jesus and Mary Chain, Damage And Joy; James Blunt, Afterlove; Raekwon, The Wild; Steel Panther, Lower the Bar; Steve Hackett, The Night Siren; Jethro Tull, The String Quartets; Boss Hog, Brood X; Mike WiLL Made-It, Ransom 2; Trey Songz, Tremaine The Album.

On Tour

Bob Dylan really likes Canada it seems: He will spend a month touring here in support of his first-ever three-disc set, Triplicate, including July 5 at Toronto's Air Canada Centre and July 25 at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

British pop-rock act Coldplay has added a second show at Toronto's Rogers Centre on Aug. 22 after their initial Aug. 21 stop at the venue. They already announced a Sept. 29 date at Vancouver's B.C. Place.

An Eagles-less Don Henley has extended his summer solo tour to include Toronto's Budweiser Stage on June 13.

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull will co-headline a summer tour that wraps up on July 6 at the Air Canada Centre.