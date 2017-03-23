24 Minutes with The Paper Kites

Melbourne-based quintet The Paper Kites play The Orpheum Theatre Saturday, March 25 along with Passenger. Joe Leary spent 24 Minutes with vocalist/guitarist Sam Bentley.

Sophomore albums are always curiously and eagerly awaited by the fan base. How much further did you extend yourself on ‘twelvefour’?

Well I don't think I really felt any sort of pressure or need to extend myself. Our first record we put out was just sort of a collection of songs we liked but it certainly didn't really rocket us to any sort of heights. So we didn't have that stress that a lot of bands do after they release a debut album that is really successful. I think that's why they say that album number two is the “cursed” record, but I think that's really only a thing for some bands that have had a lot of success on their first record and feel the stress of trying to follow it up. So I suppose it was a luxury to not really have any expectations on what this record had to be. I had a lot of interest in a theory I'd heard discussed by some writers about a person’s creative peak being between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. And that really intrigued me because I have a fascination with this idea of 'late night' music, or the sort of music people listen to after they leave - wherever it is they've been or they're home alone. I wanted to tap in to this idea and explore it, so I wrote specifically between those hours for a few months - just kind of reversed my sleep patterns - and ended up with about 30 demos that I sent to the band. I liked not having the pressure of having to follow anything up. So the songs for this record were really just self contained within this midnight to four idea. I wasn't really concerned if it was any good, I just liked the idea of trying to see what I could capture at that time of night.

Holed up in your home studio and penned 30 songs? You must be a songwriting machine.

Well I don't really write between records so it all builds up. Which is kind of the point. A lot of artists would argue you should always be writing and working on your craft. But it's such a big job making an album and it's very personal and confessional and it's pretty exhausting by the end of it. I've always liked to step back from everything after finishing an album. I think it's good to re-access what you want to say and how you want to say it. You're also a different person than the person you were at the time of the last record so I want to be as relevant and honest to the person that I am right in that moment of my life.

How do you pare down through all that to fit an album?

Very difficultly. I think the guys were a bit overwhelmed with being given that many songs and saying you have a few weeks to pick the songs you like. I already had an idea of the ones I wanted but we had a night where we sat down and agreed on what we'd record and not all the ones I wanted ended up on there. But that's the nature of being in a band and sharing your songs with your friends. We all have different ideas of what this band should be and what we can pull off sonically and we don't always agree but it's all in the effort of trying to make the best record we can and trying to grow in to the best musicians we can be. So I'm glad I have them to come up against me sometimes, because we all care.

How’s the dynamic within the group?

We were all close friends before we were even a band. We certainly don't always agree, and everyone is pretty opinionated but that's how we work - we smash heads every now in order to release what we do and play how we do.