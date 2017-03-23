A Hells Angels associate who was convicted in a major cocaine conspiracy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

James Howard, 39, was one of eight men arrested following a reverse sting operation conducted by undercover RCMP officers between January 2011 and August 2012.

The sale of 500 kilograms of cocaine was negotiated in what was intended to be the first in a series of continuing transactions.

In September, Howard and three other co-accused were convicted following a trial before B.C. Supreme Court Justice Carol Ross. Howard was found guilty of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking but acquitted of conspiracy to import cocaine.

In imposing sentence on Howard on Thursday, the judge said he played a “relatively senior role” in the conspiracy and was motivated by profit.

The conspirators paid a total of $4 million for the first shipment of what they believed was to be 200 kilograms of cocaine, with a further 300 kilograms to be delivered at a later date.

Howard met with the undercover cops, participated in the negotiations, and was in direct communication with his co-accused David Giles and Kevin Van Kalkeren — who the Crown argued were the key players in the conspiracy, and delivered the second instalment of $2 million to the cops.

He was introduced to the cops, who were posing as members of a South American drug cartel, as the “transportation guy,” the man who would organize the work force to take delivery of the drugs.

The aggravating factors in the case included the nature and quantity of the drugs, the fact that a significant amount of planning and deliberation went into the conspiracy, and that it was to be an ongoing criminal enterprise.

During the conspiracy, Giles and Van Kalkeren told the undercover cops that Howard had a past history in the drug trade, with Howard making a similar claim himself.

But the judge, who found at trial that the conspirators were motivated to close the deal and motivated to exaggerate their expertise, said it had not been established to the required level of proof that Howard had previously been involved in drug trafficking.

The mitigating factors included that Howard, a father of one, had no prior criminal record, had a strong employment history and had strong support from family and friends.

The judge also noted that Howard had been on strict bail conditions following his release from custody soon after the arrest and had had no problems on bail.

She said she accepted Howard’s statement that he took responsibility for his actions and was remorseful for trafficking in cocaine, a destructive and powerfully addictive drug.

After considering all of the factors, the judge imposed a sentence of 10 years, reduced by 39 days after giving Howard credit for pre-sentence custody.

The Crown had called for a 15-year jail term, while the defence argued for a jail term of between eight and 10 years.

Howard waved to a number of people in the public gallery in the Vancouver courtroom as he was led away by sheriffs to jail.

A fifth accused who went to trial alongside Howard was acquitted. Van Kalkeren and two other accused pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.

kfraser@postmedia.com