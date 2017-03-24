Arts students: Cliches vs. realities

Every Arts student knows — and loathes — the familiar jest: “So, do you plan on working at Starbucks with that degree?”

The joke is rather facile and uninformed, yet it’s something we Arts students have probably heard a million times. Sometimes, it’s easier to nod along or ignore the jokes rather than defend our degrees.

After all, we know the worth of our education, the value of the skills we’ve gained, and we’ve seen the proof of just how useful an Arts degree really is, despite what that offensive Starbucks joke might imply. Still, in the post-secondary world, a trivial battle between faculties wages on: whose degree is the hardest, and whose major will make them the most money?

With a little experience, it’s easy to see that all faculties, majors, and specializations come with their unique challenges and skill sets, each difficult in their own ways. Nonetheless, faculty-based stereotypes persist, declaring Engineers nerdy virgins and Arts students lazy hippies. These generalizations are not only incorrect, but unfair.

Over the past weeks, I spoke with many current post-secondary students as well as recent graduates, in the hope of addressing and dispelling some of those stereotypes.

Up first, in this week’s edition of Degree Clichés Versus Realities: the Arts student.

Charmaine, who studies Creative Writing and English Literature at UBC, says that writers are often stereotyped as moody, lonely, and disorganized. For her, it’s not that simple.

“I would consider myself a passionate, expressive, and independent person, but my life is not crazy at all. I don't go to crazy parties or do hard drugs, for example.” she says. “I'm introverted and stay in most of the time. My classmates are all over the extrovert/introvert spectrum.”

She notes that contrary to popular belief, not all English students love the classics. Moreover, English students aren’t all quiet and distinctly studious either. Charmaine says that her degree has given her great communication skills, but also interpersonal empathy skills, abilities that may be overlooked when one considers what the degree has to offer.

Cecily, another double major student, studying Honours English and Creative Writing, says that many people in science majors have expressed the misconception that Arts classes are entirely laid back and full of fun, but Cecily doesn’t find this accurate at all. In her Creative Writing classes, where intimate workshops dominate the course-work, discussions are focused and in-depth.

When we spoke, Cecily stressed how much she gained working in that environment.

“All the writing workshops taught me about being diplomatic with communication,” Cecily says.

Mariah, another Creative Writing student, noted that her major is often idealized as being one of the easiest degrees. She pointed out that the workshop style that makes up most Creative Writing courses requires a great deal of time and dedication, since you’re regularly reading and providing detailed feedback for your peers.

In any other type of course, if you’re struggling to finish an assignment, a late or rushed submission might be a personal letdown. However, in CRWR, not completing homework or giving your all means letting other people down.

Mariah also noted the pressure to become published.

“I’m in three classes that require me to be creative, along with two others that are just to get my degree, and I’m putting all this pressure on myself for not writing a poem every day or something ridiculous,” Mariah says.

Mariah noted that no degree is easy, yet creative or fine arts students often get told that theirs is, which just isn’t accurate. Still, she’s frequently been asked, “What do you even do with that?”

More than anything, Mariah says that her degree has taught her that hard work goes a long way.

“If you want to make it as a writer, or even just a human that eats regularly, it’s a lot of work. It’s taught me to be flexible, not to expect lucky breaks to just land on my doorstep,” she says. “It’s also taught me a lot about networking and maintaining professional relationships, which are important in any career.”

Kathleen, who graduated in December with an Anthropology major, has faced similar questions that assume her degree won’t lead to a successful career. She is often faced with the assumption that her field will require her to move or face unemployment, since there seems to be a notion that Alberta —where she currently lives — has no need for Anthropology majors.

But Kathleen’s mom is an archaeologist who makes her living in Alberta, proving those theories wrong.

“I’ve gained so much perspective on my life, and the lives of others,” Kathleen tells me when asked about the skills her degree has given her.

She says that her degree has shown her how quickly we judge other cultures for customs that diverge from our own, but ultimately, we’re all just trying to understand our place in the world.

“For example, one culture's choice to believe in magic is a way to cope with the untimely and unstoppable death of their loved ones.” she says. “Where western countries choose to think about time as linear, other cultures have no words for past and present.”

Kathleen highlights that we have a lot to learn from one another.

Erin, another Anthropology major, echoed Kathleen’s statements, noting that people often assume that cultural anthropologists fit a flower-child stereotype and are out on a mission to save the world through activism. In archaeology, people assume everyone is like Indiana Jones.

Erin points out that archaeology has a lot to do with learning about other cultures and no, it does not grant her immediate access to all the dinosaurs. But her degree has helped her to become more considerate and open-minded.

“If I’m in a debate or argument I have a more holistic perspective and have learned to listen and accept the perspectives of both sides of the argument without judging them,” Erin says.

Jocelyn, a second-year Sociology major, noted that a lot of people seem to consider the degree easy or even useless. Jocelyn has completed previous diplomas, and since beginning her studies in Sociology, she’s realized just how important studying the social sciences really is.

“You learn to think critically about basically everything in the world,” Jocelyn says.

Sociology helps us to understand social interaction, how we construct and reinforce labels as well as boundaries with one another, and serves as an exceptionally useful undergraduate program for those interested in pursuing essentially any career that involves working with people. Most sociologists aim to become teachers, develop research, or do social work, Jocelyn tells me. However, her plan is to attend law school to study Criminal Justice.

When it comes to university majors, there’s clearly more to consider than meets the eye. Speaking of eyes, keep a watch out for next week’s column, where I’ll be sharing another edition of Clichés Versus Realities. This time, catching up with students from Science, Engineering, and Forestry, too!