Environment Minister Mary Polak stood at a makeshift campsite in Mountain Equipment Co-op’s Vancouver store Thursday for an election-style announcement of 375 new campsites to be open by spring and summer throughout B.C.

The announcement, which added detail to one made last November by Premier Christy Clark, comes after a year when B.C.’s government camp sites and parks were dogged by complaints of overcrowding, and Thursday outdoor advocates said the government was making up for years of underfunding.

Polak’s host at MEC, company spokeswoman Meriko Kubota, said the announcement was “overdue . . . parks seem to be regaining lost ground.”

“I don’t want to rain on the minister’s parade, this is a step in the right direction,” said Jeremy McCall, executive director of the Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C. “But anything in the Sea to Sky corridor is just terribly crowded in the spring and summer season, it’s horrendous.”

McCall cited one summer weekend last year when cars were parked on the side of Highway 99 for kilometres near Joffre Lakes provincial park north of Pemberton, as hikers and campers couldn’t even get into the parking lot.

Polak’s Thursday announcement touted the pending completion of new campsites at provincial parks and more rustic recreation sites on Crown forest lands.

“We are targeting areas where the demand is greatest,” she said.

Along the Sea to Sky, those included 20 new sites at Garibaldi provincial park and 32 sites at the nearby Chek Canyon recreation site.

“It’s a step in the right direction but a lot more is needed in that area,” McCall said, adding that his group has calculated that B.C.’s operations budget for provincial parks has been static at about $31 million a year for the past 10 years.

The Okanagan gets eight new camp sites at Okanagan Lake South provincial park near Summerland. Sixty new sites are to open at the Stave West-Sayres Lake recreation site near Mission. Other new openings include popular parks on Vancouver Island, the Kootenays, and the Sunshine Coast, as well as more remote spots.

The new openings include 154 sites at provincial campgrounds, and 221 at the more rustic recreation sites.

Polak’s announcement was billed as the first phase of a planned 1,900 new campsites that were announced last November by the premier. Clark said then that the province was investing up to $22.9 million in the campsites, as well as $35 million over three years on 28 more park rangers, new environment programs and a new B.C. Parks foundation.

The environment ministry website currently lists 10,700 vehicle-accessible campsites in provincial parks.

The provincial parks system came under further fire last year when campers seeking to book through the province’s online reservation system were shut out by tech-savvy scalpers and tour companies who booked and resold popular campsites.

“We made adjustments to the online booking system just this past year,” Polak said of those complaints. “In fact we do it every year. We review what’s happening, adapt to the new ways people find to game that system.”

New Democrat environment critic George Heyman said there was nothing new in Polak’s announcement.

“We have an election coming and the government is reduced to re-announcing things they announced in November 2016,” Heyman said.

He said the provincial government parks operating budget was $34 million when the first Liberal government was elected in 2001.

“It’s now between $30 million and $31 million. When you account for inflation thats a huge cut. The amount the government is putting in doesn’t even come close to catching up.”

Heyman said the NDP plan to invest more in parks, but details won’t be released until the election writ is dropped.

