THE BIG STORY: Bastardizing Beauty and the Beast?

Oh Disney, you just can't help yourself. After Beauty and the Beast officially became the highest grossing March movie of all time - making over $400 million dollars globally in less than a week (well on its way to a billion) - the mouse studio is already licking its chops at the prospect of juicing more dough out of these characters. While Disney's president of production, Sean Bailey, claims that the studio isn't interested in making a straight sequel to Beauty and the Beast (at the moment), they are going to explore "possible spinoff and prequel scenarios." Oh boy. What are we thinking Disney, the adventures of Gaston and LeFou? A Lumière rom-com? I know in Hollywood, money trumps class and creativity but keep your stories sacred Disney. Take a stand. Don't water down your characters for the sake of nostalgia dollars. Use some of that Beauty and the Beast cash and pay your creative team to dream up something completely new and incredible. Keep the magic alive!

FLICK HITS:

Jolly good, Downton Abbey

The buzz surrounding the forever-hyped Downton Abbey movie has become so hushed over the past few months, that the concept has started to feel more like a post-Edwardian era pipe dream. But fear not, fellow period piece junkies. According to Spratt the Butler (Jeremy Swift), a Downton Abbey flick is definitely moving ahead this year. According to Swift, "There is a film script which we've all been sent but it disappeared in a Mission: Impossible-style from our emails. With a little puff. It's supposed to be happening, filming, this year but it hasn't been locked down yet. I think the logistics are lined up." It appears that Downton creator Julian Fellowes is just waiting for all of the Crawleys' schedules to align. But that day is fast approaching. Lock it in, mate.

Fifty Shades of cooties?

Remember a few years back when Charlie Hunnam was cast as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise but then quickly bailed? We all assumed that the reason he quit was because he knew the films would suck as much as we did. But apparently, that wasn't the case. In an interview this week, Hunnam made it sound like he bounced from the project because he is a gigantic germaphobe and didn't like the idea of getting dirty with other actresses. "Everyone thinks it's great to be an actor and get to kiss a bunch of beautiful actresses in films but I actually hate it," said Hunnam. "I don't want to kiss anyone but my girlfriend for my whole life." Geez. Dakota Johnson may be a wretched actress but she's still pretty. And he really would have only had to kiss her. Harsh, Mr. Hunnam.

Ghostbusters is alive and well

Despite the nasty backlash and mediocre box office haul that Paul Feig's all-female Ghostbusters received last year, the brand is not dead on the big screen. Hoorah? According to Ghostbusters production boss Ivan Reitman, two new films await us. We're going to get an animated flick and ... wait for it ... another live-action. According to Reitman, "we jumped into an animated film [after the last movie] and we are developing [a] live-action film. I want to bring all these stories together as a universe that makes sense within itself." Hmm. It's a safe bet to assume that Feig and his ladies' live-action ghost zapping days are over on the big screen. But this might mean that the forever-speculated Chris Pratt/Channing Tatum reboot of the series might actually happen. I'm into giving it another shot.

BEST AND WORST IN THEATRES:

Decent: Spooks: Life

Despite its A-list cast of Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds, critics are saying that Life should only be approached as a popcorn thriller. It's not very smart and doesn't contain much originality but it's spooky, fun and features a decent punch line. If you love your sci-fi horror flicks, it's definitely worth the watch.

As bad as expected: Power Rangers

It's official: Power Rangers isn't a good movie. With those trailers and that source material, who could have guessed? Critics are saying the film is a giant cheesefest. The acting is stiff, the tone is unfocused and it's dripping with distracting product placement. If you're into stoner, Transformers -type clunkers, there might be something here for you. Otherwise, skip it.

Don't even: CHiPs

CHiPs is a dramatic comedy written, directed and starring Dax Shepard. Ugh. It's based on the Erik Estrada/Larry Wilcox show from the late '70s. Double ugh. The reviews are obviously being held back. Don't spend money on this crap.