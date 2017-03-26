B.C. Liberals bring world-class wealth inequality

This week's question: Should the B.C. NDP be given a chance to govern?

Premier Christy Clark will soon don a hard hat and hit the campaign trail. But the hard hat is a lie — she’s no working class hero. B.C. Liberals are a party of the bosses (see their political donors list). Trump and many other politicians use the same deception.

One of the richest provinces, B.C. now has the highest rate of working poor. In 2014, just 10% of families had more than half the province’s wealth, while the poorer half had 3%. Unaffordable housing, expensive daycare and low wages make it hard get by. A $15/hr minimum wage and $10-a-day child care would help.

Rather than make such reforms, B.C. Liberals promise jobs. But, in most of the province, jobs are disappearing. There is some job growth around Vancouver and Victoria — in food services, construction, etc. Don’t get me wrong, I have family in construction and we appreciate the work. But low-wage, part-time gigs and contracts are becoming the norm.

Income assistance has been frozen at $610 per month for a decade. Most of that goes to rent, making welfare essentially a transfer payment to landlords.

Minister for Natural Gas and Housing, Rich Coleman, sees no problem.

“A single person on social assistance in British Columbia gets double the annual income of a person in the Third World,” he said.

This must be what B.C. Liberals mean by “world class.”

Soon, no one will be able to afford to live here. Vancouver has morphed into a necropolis of sterile glass and concrete where empty condos shelter capital not people. Local graffiti reads, “Vancouver is over.” And it soon could be. B.C. Liberals bet the economy on our real estate.

Seventeenth century Europeans did the same with tulips. Everyone put their money into this novel status symbol. A single bulb sold for 10 times the average annual wage. It couldn’t last. The crash came in 1637. Wealth was wiped out overnight.

Today, an east van shack sells for well over $1 million. When our Terminal City tulip bubble finally bursts, the rest of B.C. will follow.

Trump harnessed alienation from radical wealth inequality (and a good dose of racism) to steer America to the far right. But our Wild West needs some Bernie Sanders-style socialism.

I won’t tell you who to vote for, but I’ll say this to voters and to the NDP: B.C. needs to make a sharp left turn. There’s a cliff ahead.

Garth Mullins is a broadcaster, activist, writer, musician and trade unionist. He’s at www.garthmullins.com or @garthmullins.