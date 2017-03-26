VANCOUVER — High-risk sex offender Christopher Paul Neil, once known as "Swirl face," has recently been released from prison and plans to live in Vancouver.

According to a public notification Sunday by the Corrections Branch of the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, the 42-year-old former teacher has a pattern of sexual offending behaviour against both pre and early pubescent boys.

Neil is subject to close monitoring by authorities and has to follow 18 court-ordered conditions including no contact with minors in person or on the internet. He is also prohibited from possessing or accessing any electronic device or from getting any other person to do so on his behalf.

When asked about Neil’s release and plan to live in Vancouver, the VPD’s Const. Jason Doucette directed all queries to the Parole Board but said: “The VPD will continue to work closely with Corrections Canada to monitor offenders being released into Vancouver.”

Neil has a criminal history, including abduction of a minor, indecent act committed on a minor and accessing and possessing child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to five charges in December 2015, including sexual touching and invitation to sexual touching of two Cambodian boys aged nine and 13, possession of child pornography (including some photos of him abusing boys) and accessing child pornography in breach of his parole conditions.

B.C. Supreme Court sentenced Neil to 5½ years in prison last June for sexual offences against the Cambodian boys as well as accessing and possessing child pornography. The sentence was reduced to just under 15 months because of time already served.

In a statement, B.C. Corrections spokesperson Cindy Rose said public safety is a top priority.

“Mr. Neil is subject to an intensive level of monitoring and supervision in the community. BC Corrections will continue to work closely with the Vancouver Police Department and our partner agencies to monitor and enforce Mr. Neil’s 18 court-ordered conditions, Rose said.

“Privacy laws prevent us from providing details beyond those included in the public notification. However, we want the public to be aware of this individual’s presence in the community and to contact authorities if they observe Mr. Neil engaging in any activity that could be considered a violation of his court order. To be clear, any breach of conditions can result in an offender’s return to custody.”

During Neil’s sentencing, the judge ordered a lifetime ban on Neil going to parks, schools or anywhere commonly frequented by minors. Neil was also prohibited from owning electronic devices and accessing Internet (except for work) to five years beyond his parole.

Neil was the subject of an international manhunt after German police found hundreds of images of a man with a digitally swirled face abusing boys. He was arrested in Thailand in 2007 and spent five years in a Thai prison for sexual offences committed against two boys before being deported to Canada.

CHRISTOPHER NEIL

2001: B.C. Superintendent of Independent Schools grants the Maple Ridge native a teaching certificate.

2004: German police find more than 200 online images of a Caucasian man sexually abusing young boys. He is called Swirl Face because his face has been digitally obscured.

Oct. 11, 2007: Interpol posts unscrambled photo of suspect on their website. After a family member identifies Neil, Thai police arrest Neil and charge him with four unrelated counts of molesting and distributing pornographic images of two Thai boys, aged nine and 13.

2008: Neil pleads guilty.

2012: Neil is pardoned after five years in jail, deported and arrested in Vancouver. He agrees to court-ordered conditions for 18 months, including surrendering his passport, staying away from children and not using any devices to access the Internet.

2013: Neil is arrested for breaching those conditions.

March 2014: Neil is charged with sexual offences related to two Cambodian boys, including production and distribution of pornography.

Dec. 16, 2015: Neil pleads guilty to five charges, including sexually interfering with and sexually touching the Cambodian boys as well as possessing and accessing child pornography.

June 1, 2016: Neil is sentenced to 5-1/2 years in jail, which is reduced to just under 15 months because of time already served.

March 26: Neil has been released from prison and a public notification says he plans to live in Vancouver.

- With files from Daphne Bramham