A pint-sized pervert who played a leprechaun at a teen dance has been exposed as a sex offender.

Andrew Collins, 32, had been convicted for breaking into a woman’s house then exposing himself.

But the tiny terror didn’t let that setback stop him from working as a leprechaun for pay at local parties in Enniskillen, Ireland. Most recently, Collins appeared at a booze-free St. Paddy’s bash -- and posed for pictures with the kids.

Some were as young as 14, the Daily Mirror reports.

Dwarf leprechaun booked for Irish teen disco’s St Patrick’s Day party turns out to be a convicted sex offenderhttps://t.co/5svpld8AqX pic.twitter.com/Y8ymviRC8U — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) March 27, 2017

“We are shocked and appalled to hear that an entertainer supplied to us by an established booking agency is currently on the sex offenders' register,” the owner of Secrets in County Tyrone said in the Mirror story.

“All of our entertainers are supplied by third party agencies on whom we rely to ensure that all proper checks and balances are in place to prevent situations such as this occurring. Obviously, had we been aware of this situation, the entertainer in question would under no circumstances have been allowed on our premises.”

According to the Mirror, Collins has appeared at numerous underage parties across Northern Ireland. And the lurid leprechaun appeared in scores of photos on social media with the young kids.

However, there was no evidence the diminutive deviant acted inappropriately.

But in 2014, Collins was remorseless after he was convicted for the break-in and flashing incident.

He told the terrified victim: “No one has to know about it.”

For the victim, the encounter with Collins was a nightmare.

“He was standing there with his trousers down... I told him to get out of my house, I was that freaked out, and he left,” she testified, the Mirror reported. “It made me feel really, really upset. He had pulled his trousers down and he was erect. It made me feel very vulnerable.”

He was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to register as a sex offender.