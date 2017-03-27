Johnny Rotten on Trump: A ‘joy to behold’

Legendary Sex Pistols star Johnny Rotten says U.S. President Donald Trump is no punk.

Rotten — real name John Lydon — revealed on a British TV show he’s rooting for the reality TV star turned Commander-in-Chief, claiming he’s a “joy to behold”.

And the anti-establishment provocateur also slammed U.S. liberal media outlets for “smearing” the New York developer. Rotten said Trump is definitely not a racist.

“One journalist once said to me, ‘Is he the political Sex Pistol?’ In a way,” the singer told Good Morning Britain. “What I dislike is the left-wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist and that’s completely not true.”

He added: “There are many, many problems with him as a human being but he’s not that — and there just might be a chance something good will come out of that situation because he terrifies politicians.”

And the 61-year-old Rotten likes that.

“This is joy to behold for me. Dare I say, [he could be] a possible friend,” he said.

In addition, Rotten said he supports the U.K.’s impending Brexit from the European Union.

“The working class has spoke [sic], and I’m one of them. I’m with them,” he said.