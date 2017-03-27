News World

Johnny Rotten on Trump: A ‘joy to behold’

By Brad Hunter, Toronto Sun

Johnny Rotten speaks about President Donald Trump on Good Morning Britain.(YOUTUBE)

Legendary Sex Pistols star Johnny Rotten says U.S. President Donald Trump is no punk.

Rotten — real name John Lydon — revealed on a British TV show he’s rooting for the reality TV star turned Commander-in-Chief, claiming he’s a “joy to behold”.

And the anti-establishment provocateur also slammed U.S. liberal media outlets for “smearing” the New York developer. Rotten said Trump is definitely not a racist.

“One journalist once said to me, ‘Is he the political Sex Pistol?’ In a way,” the singer told Good Morning Britain. “What I dislike is the left-wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist and that’s completely not true.”

He added: “There are many, many problems with him as a human being but he’s not that — and there just might be a chance something good will come out of that situation because he terrifies politicians.”

And the 61-year-old Rotten likes that.

“This is joy to behold for me. Dare I say, [he could be] a possible friend,” he said.

In addition, Rotten said he supports the U.K.’s impending Brexit from the European Union.

“The working class has spoke [sic], and I’m one of them. I’m with them,” he said.

 