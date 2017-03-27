The number of reported sexual offences on TransLink services went down last year, according to year-end statistics released by the Transit Police.

“Obviously we’re pleased that we saw a decrease in the number of reported sex assaults on the transit system,” said Transit Police spokeswoman Anne Drennan.

The stats show that in 2016 there were 271 reported sexual offences, compared to 310 in 2015. That’s a 13 per cent decrease. The figure includes sexual offences that were reported to another agency, such as the RCMP or a municipal police force, and Transit Police assisted in the investigation.

This could be due to fewer people reporting, or fewer offences being committed.

“It’s very difficult to say with any certainty why there has been a decrease. We really won’t be able to say until we have a multi-year look at this,” said Drennan.

For almost four years Transit Police have made a concerted effort to decrease the number of sexual offences on transit. Efforts have included public awareness campaigns — videos, outreach, advertising and posters — aimed at encouraging more people to report assaults and deterring potential offenders. Police also worked with SkyTrain attendants to identify potential sexual offenders.

The latest initiative, launched in November, was a poster campaign aimed at offenders, telling them that unwanted touching is a crime and to “Keep your hands to yourself.” This was done in partnership with Battered Women’s Support Services and End Violence B.C.

“One of our top priorities is to focus on sex offences and sex offence investigations,” said Drennan.

The solve rate for sex offences has also improved, from 66 per cent in 2015 to 72 per cent last year. Drennan attributed that to additional training for officers, an increase in plainclothes officers patrolling the system and video on buses. She said the changes have led to more sexual assault charges being approved by Crown.

“Chief (Doug) LePard said when he came on board a year ago that sex offences were one of his top priorities, and he expects excellence in terms of investigation and in terms of investigative reports to Crown and any kind of follow up that’s required,” Drennan said. “He believes that his officers have risen to his challenge.”

The Transit Police will release their annual Report to the Community in the spring.

