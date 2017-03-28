SARAH HANLON/ 24 HOURS

With a firm date on marijuana legalization, Toronto Police Services and councillors need to wake up and smell the reefer.

The federal government will introduce legislation on April 10 that will legalize cannabis by July 1, 2018. According to the CBC, this past weekend, Bill Blair, head of the Legalization Task Force, outlined a plan for the Liberal caucus which basically says that the federal government will set health and safety standards but the provinces will get to decide where and how it will be sold. (Other developments: Ottawa will likely set a minimum age of 18 to buy marijuana but provinces can adjust that as well and the government will limit four plants per household to those who wish to grow their own herb.)

But with so many of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's campaign promises falling by the wayside, us potheads can only be patient and grateful, right? But for the many Canadians who have (or will have) a criminal record for using or selling cannabis for medical or recreational uses, grateful isn't the word that comes to mind. Even the most cynical can't come to terms with the fact that the prime minister continues to dismiss calls to end pot arrests and raids with his "current-laws-apply" rhetoric.

When a massive series of pot shop raids, dubbed Project Claudia, happened in Toronto last summer, disapproval in the city was palpable. Critics asked: if legalization is coming, why the raids? How did the Toronto Police and the City of Toronto respond? More raids. And just this month, TPS orchestrated a nationwide raid on a famous pot shop chain, Cannabis Culture, owned by pot royalty, Marc and Jodie Emery.

Doubling down on Trudeau's justification for the pot raids, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders and Mayor John Tory - when questioned about why cannabis is still such a priority for the city, despite legalization on the horizon - maintained it is their responsibility to arrest anyone breaking the law.

Really, guys? How about Uber? The ride-sharing app used to operate outside the law. Where was Project Ubergator? I didn't hear a single story about a driver being pulled out of his or her car, strip searched or charged with a crime that will forever impact the driver's life.

Airbnb - an online app that pairs real estate owners or renters with people looking for a place to stay temporarily - has been in the spotlight for essentially operating hotel-style accommodations without any of the rules that hotels have to follow. Tory recently went on record supporting the regulation of such illegal suites to "bring them into the fold." Why is his attitude so drastically different when it comes to pot? Tory, Saunders and crew need to take this July 1, 2018 announcement from the government as a sobering wake-up call. Whether you like it or not, legalization is in our midst and not in some future haze. Our politicians need to prioritize the law. (Um, hello, can we start with a real crisis: fentanyl.)

Echoing my thoughts are Ontario Crown Attorneys Association President Kate Matthews, who has called our criminal justice system a failure. Resources are so maxed out that 46 cases were stayed in Ontario in a 5-month period due to delays.

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack recently pleaded for more resources and officers on the streets of the city. He claims that morale is at an all-time low and understaffed officers are stressed and burnt out.

Now that we have a timeline and marijuana prohibition is almost a reality, it's time to start planning ahead. Here's an idea - let's be on the right side of history and not use these next 430 days arresting people under laws that will change.

Our resources and our patience can't handle it.

