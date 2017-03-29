O’Leary to CBC: ‘Sing for supper’

Kevin O’Leary wants to make CBC “sing for its supper.”

Man, I’d pay just to hear that. Hit it, CBC (with help from Steve Miller):

Here’s a story about Peter M and Wendy, too

All those state-paid journos helping pitch elite views

They’re in your house day and night on the tube

What would they do if O’Leary cut ’em all loose?

Hoo hoo hoo

Take the money and run ...

O’Leary is a rich dude and TV persona — hey, that rings a bell — who once worked for CBC but now he is running for leadership of the federal Conservative Party.

On Tuesday, he posted a video rant in the style of former CBC stable mate Rick Mercer.

In it Trump North vows to butcher the CBC budget if we elect him prime minister in 2019.

“Ever since I got into politics,” he says, striding along a spray paint-adorned lane in Toronto, “everybody’s been calling me about the CBC.

“Why? Because I worked there for over 10 years, and I know where the rot is.”

Good for Kevin, but, hell, the rot is hardly hidden. Just switch on the dial.

Justin Trudeau has goosed the People’s Network annual budget to $675 million after years of whittling by Stephen Harper’s Conservatives, who were not big fans.

The CBC’s CEO batted his eyes at Justin and murmured, “We are humbled.”

Thus ended real-world expense cutting and job losses at the People’s Network.

The CBC has returned to media Fantasy Land, a world the rest of us grimy news wretches dream about. The network’s roster of effete elite pundits — must they all wear bow ties or skinny jeans? — is free to pepper us with liberal bias.

CBC is the CNN/Huffington/Washington Post of Canadian media — left-wing and loving it. Our public broadcaster has been as derisive of Trump and what he stands for as its American counterparts, PBS and NPR.

Which is fine. Chacun a son gout, as they say on Radio-Canada. But don’t force us all to pay for it on our tax bill.

Frankly, we could live without Mansbridge and Anna Maria Tremonti or Gerry Dee and Anne of Green Gables popping up at breaks to offer CBC CDs and swag bags and beg for donations, to “sing for their supper.” But if it’s a tax-saver, what the hell?

Hit it, David Suzuki (backed by the Beatles):

I’ll buy you cap ‘n’ trade, my friend, if it makes you feel alright

I’ll trot out polar bears, my friend, if it makes you feel contrite

Cause I don’t care too much for commerce, but money can buy my love ...

O’Leary says CBC ought to stick to TV, radio and Internet news, “French and English, right across Canada.

“The rest? We don’t need it. We could save billions of dollars. That doesn’t mean it goes away.”

No, it just means the CBC will have to earn its keep. Like the rest of us.

Hit it, Shaun Majumder (with the Dire Straits):

Now look at us yo-yos, that’s the way to do it

An hour’s just 22 minutes on the CBC

That ain’t workin’ but taxes are the ticket

Money for nothin’ and the clicks are free...

You know, maybe O’Leary has stumbled onto something. Sell the CBC to MuchMusic and teach Rex Murphy to sing.

Strobel’s column usually runs Monday to Friday. mstrobel@postmedia.com