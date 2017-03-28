School-improvement announcements are coming fast and furious with a provincial election just less than six weeks away.

In Surrey on Tuesday, the province announced a new, $26-million elementary school in the fast-growing Clayton neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, another announcement is expected at Maple Grove elementary in Vancouver, a school that was targeted for upgrades in 2013 by Premier Christy Clark.

The new school in Surrey will have room for 655 students and is the first project to be approved as part of a $217-million funding announcement for 5,200 school spaces made in January by Education Minister Mike Bernier. The Surrey School District is contributing $4.3 million for the elementary school, with $21.7 million coming from the province.

Shawn Wilson, Surrey School District board chairman, said Surrey trustees are pleased with the announcement.

" ... (W)e are optimistic this new collaborative model will be more efficient in addressing our district's significant and ongoing enrolment growth and in turn, better serve education in our community," Wilson said in a news release.

Surrey parent Cindy Dalglish said the announcement of the new elementary school is timely and shows the new project office is moving quickly.

"If a project agreement is signed, then I can trust that this will go forward," Dalglish said, adding that she would like to see provincial funding for portable classrooms, rather than having the money come out of the district's operating budgets.

Almost 10 per cent of Surrey's 71,000 students attend classes in 275 portables, a number that is likely to grow next year as class sizes shrink as a result of the Supreme Court of Canada decision restoring smaller class sizes across B.C. In anticipation, the district has put out a tender for new portable classrooms, but didn't attach a number to the request, Surrey School District spokesman Doug Strachan said.

The overcrowding has led the school board to seek a ban on residential developments in neighbourhoods where schools are already bursting at the seams.

The district expects to hire about 500 teachers for next fall, Strachan said. The number of students in Surrey schools has grown by about 20 per cent since 2001.

The new school will be built at 186th Street and 74th Avenue and is expected to be completed in 2020. It's also the first project approved as a result of work done by a new project board in Surrey that was created to speed up the construction and planning of new schools and school additions.

