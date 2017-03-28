Vancouver billionaire Jimmy Pattison has made what’s being described as the largest donation in Canadian history to a medical facility by an individual. The donation will support the redevelopment of St. Paul’s Hospital on its new site in False Creek flats.

The money will go towards what will be called the Jim Pattison Medical Centre, a medical and research centre. The new hospital – which has been estimated to cost at least $1.2 billion – is expected to be completed in about seven years. But construction has not yet begun as zoning and planning continues.

The Pattison donation will cover a substantial portion of the previously announced costs of the megaproject.

"I am proud to donate to St. Paul's Foundation for hospital that has been putting people first in our community for more than 120 years," the 88-year-old Pattison said in a release. "The new Jim Pattison Medical Centre will build on St. Paul's Hospital's history of serving British Columbians with excellence and compassion, and enable close collaboration among clinicians and researchers to collectively drive new standards in health care and treatment for all British Columbians."

Pattison is chairman and CEO of the Jim Pattison Group, Canada’s second-largest private company with $9.6 billion in annual sales. It holds assets in broadcast media, automotive, advertising, agricultural equipment, food and beverage, entertainment, exporting, financial, and real estate. His personal net worth, according to Forbes Magazine, is pegged at $4.5 billion.

In 1999, Pattison donated $20 million to Vancouver General Hospital for a prostate research centre, and then committed $20 million more towards the B.C. Children's Hospital in 2008. His other hospital donations include: $5 million to Surrey Memorial Hospital for an outpatient care and surgery centre in 2011; $5 million towards medical equipment at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital in 2014; and $5 million for a major revamp of Lions Gate's emergency department in 2015.

According to a release from the St. Paul's Foundation, the Jim Pattison Medical Centre will be a purpose-built, fully integrated health campus comprising the entire 18.4-acre site (roughly the size of 15 football fields) on Station Street in Vancouver's False Creek Flats.

The Jim Pattison Medical Centre will be the home of the new St. Paul’s Hospital with its associated acute-and-critical-care programs; the provincial Heart Centre, Centre for Heart Lung Innovation, the B.C. Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS and other centres of excellence in health care and research; primary care and specialized outpatient clinics; the PHC Research Institute; research facilities; and life sciences industry partners.

“A gift of this magnitude will have an impact today, and for generations to come,” said Dr. Jeff Pike, physician and director of clinical planning for Providence Health Care’s redevelopment project. “Our patients’ care experience will be greatly improved, and they’ll be supported from hospital to community to home –receiving the right care, at the right time, at the right place.”

