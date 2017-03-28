The hunt is on for a new location for Vancouver’s 4/20 marijuana rally, starting in 2018.

Vancouver Councillor Adriane Carr is expected to introduce a motion Wednesday asking staff to find an appropriate non-residential site for the city’s largest cannabis rally, which draws more than 10,000 people annually and cost taxpayers $148,000 last year.

“The event is not going away,” said Carr. “For public safety and to ensure taxpayers aren’t burdened with costs of this event, it needs to be permitted, and it looks like the city has to take the lead.”

The unsanctioned event was at the Vancouver Art Gallery plaza beginning in 1995 until last year, when renovation work forced its move to Sunset Beach park, much to the frustration of West End residents who objected to the noise, smell and traffic congestion caused by the daylong festival.

Earlier this month, the Vancouver park board rejected a permit application by organizers to hold the smoke-in at Sunset Beach, citing the park board’s no-smoking bylaws. But organizers said the rally is returning to the park this year, permit or no permit.

Carr said it is too late to find a new location for the event next month, but hopes staff can come up with a site that works for the city, the public and organizers for 2018 and subsequent years.

[related_links /]

Possible locations include the city-owned land in South False Creek, where the Cavalia tent is located, Larwill Park in downtown Vancouver, and the PNE.

However, Carr said she has already heard from some Hastings-Sunrise residents concerned about the PNE’s proximity to a school, community centre and daycare.

The motion will be raised in a committee meeting Wednesday with several people, including the MLA for Vancouver-Hastings, Shane Simpson, and park board commissioner Sarah Kirby-Yung, scheduled to speak on the issue.

chchan@postmedia.com