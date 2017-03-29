MUSIC CHEAT SHEET: Feist's Junos Cohen tribute

Feist to honour Cohen

I'm calling the best moment of the Junos before Sunday night's two-and-a half hour broadcast on CTV (6:30 p.m. ET, but visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times). Toronto singer/songwriter Feist - who is set to release her first album in six years, Pleasure on April 28 - will deliver a "special tribute performance" to four-time Juno nominee Leonard Cohen, who passed away last November at the age of 82. It's said she'll perform "a moving arrangement of one of Cohen's classic songs honouring the esteemed late musician." Hallelujah anyone? Cohen's last album, 2016's You Want It Darker was released just before his death.

Tied with Alessia Cara, Cohen's four Juno nods are second only to The Weeknd, Drake and Shawn Mendes with five each. Feist, who has announced some festival dates, including June 4 at Field Trip in Toronto, recently told Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 show that she'll perform Pleasure in its entirety on the road before delving into older hits.

Presenting Junos

Otherwise, among the new Juno presenters are electronic duo Bob Moses; 2017 Allan Waters Humanitarian Award recipient Buffy Sainte-Marie; Chantal Kreviazuk; Coleman Hell; Delaney Jane; rapper Jazz Cartier; country artist Jess Moskaluke; Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy; Marianas Trench frontman Josh Ramsay; and Sam Roberts Band.

Wild about Harry

One Direction's Harry Styles has announced his debut solo single will be coming out April 7 via a cryptic commercial that aired in the U.K. For his debut solo album, Styles has been writing songs with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, who said previously the material will "blow the socks off the world." Styles'producer is Jeff Bhasker, whose credits include working with artists like Kanye West, Bruno Mars and the Rolling Stones. Since One Direction's hiatus in 2016, the singer has worked on Christoper Nolan's Second World War drama Dunkirk (out July 21) and written for other artists, including Michael Bublé.

Not wild about John

John Mayer, whose new album The Search for Everything comes out April 14, has returned to giving interviews after two really damaging chats with Playboy and Rolling Stone in 2010.

"My GPS was shattered, just shattered," he told the The New York Times of the interviews in which he used the phrase "sexual napalm" to describe former girlfriend Jessica Simpson and referred to his male anatomy as "David Duke" when asked if he dated black women. In an outtake from that Times interview, he added: "As I autopsy that part of my life, it turns out that I was under the impression that I was a bigger star than I was. I appreciate that there was a market correction. I actually really do. There was a market correction and I'm probably about as big as I should be. I'd like to be a little bigger."

Go ahead dig a deeper hole, John. Mayer plays Toronto's Air Canada Centre on Monday (April 3), Vancouver's Rogers Arena on April 19, and returns to T.O. on Aug. 29 at the Budweiser Stage.

New CDs

Among those with new music out Friday are:

Aimee Mann, Mental Illness; Bob Dylan,

Triplicate; British Sea Power, Let The Dancers Inherit The Party; Goldfrapp, Silver Eye; Mastodon, Emperor Of Sand; Nelly Furtado, The Ride; Rodney Crowell, Close Ties; The Mavericks, Brand New Day; Trace Adkins, Something's Going On; Wire, Silver/Lead; Jamiroquai, Automaton; Said The Whale, As Long As Your Eyes Are Wide.

On Tour

Metal vets Scorpions and Megadeth hook up for a Sept. 22 show at Budweiser Stage as part of a North American tour.

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows will co-headline a summer tour that stops at Vancouver's Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena on July 16 and Toronto's Budweiser Stage on Sept. 6.

Scottish alt-rockers Mogwai have announced a world tour including Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on Nov. 25 and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on Dec. 5.

Toronto's Rheostatics - Dave Bidini, Don Kerr, Martin Tielli and Tim Vesely, with Kevin Hearn on keyboard and Hugh Marsh on violin - will play Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern from May 24-27 to debut a dozen new songs.