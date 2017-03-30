A drunk driver who killed three men broke down in tears and apologized to the families of his victims during his sentencing hearing in Vancouver Thursday.

After getting permission from the judge to turn around and face the families sitting in the public gallery of the courtroom, Samuel Michael Alec, 45, read from a letter he had prepared.

“I understand I killed three people,” the Lillooet man said during the fourth day of his sentencing hearing. “I am sorry. I have apologized to our creator, also to the three exceptional men. I feel very sad and terrible for all the grief I’ve caused.”

At times wiping away his tears, Alec said he knew he was to blame for the May 2015 tragedy and took full responsibility for his actions.

Alec, who has been in custody since his arrest in August 2015, said he’d taken steps to obtain a certificate that would allow him to work as a counsellor to help people in similar situations.

“I ask myself what had become of my judgment, my common sense, my will power. Why did I not see that drink meant ruin to me? I am taking steps to make sure I can live my life without running to alcohol or drugs.”

In February, Alec pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing the deaths of cyclists Kelly Blunden, 53, Ross Chafe, 50, and Paul Pierre, a friend of Alec and a passenger in the accused’s vehicle.

Alec, who had been binge drinking before the accident, drove his vehicle across the centre line of Highway 99 and collided head-on with the cyclists, who were out on a training ride north of Pemberton. The cyclists died at the scene, as did Pierre.

While Alec spoke in court Thursday, members of his family stood up in the front row of the public gallery in support of him.

“I understand that no matter what punishment I face, it will never bring back the lives of the three men who died because of my lack of judgment,” said Alec.

“I didn’t intend for this to happen. Now I understand the effects of my poor decision-making. I can never make up for the pain and suffering I have caused.”

Earlier, Georgina “Ginger” Alec, the accused’s mom, testified in court about the impact of her attendance in a residential school in Mission.

She told B.C. Supreme Court Justice William Ehrcke that a priest who had come to pick her up and take her to the school had sexually abused her on the way to the school.

“I was seven years old. I remember hurting, I remember some pain, I remember some blood.”

The 77-year-old Lillooet woman said she was also physically abused at the school and began abusing alcohol after she left the school.

“I think I drank quite a bit because I had a very abusive husband. I drank to put up with him, I guess.”

The mom said she also drank while she was pregnant with Alec and admitted she was not a good mother.

“I didn’t know how to show love. I’m supposed to love my children unconditionally. At that time, I didn’t know how to.”

Paul McMurray, Alec’s lawyer, told the judge that the suffering of the aboriginal family played a “major role” in the accused’s offending.

“His alcoholic abuse, his scars, his demons, got the better of him for many years,” he told the judge.

The judge is expected to hand down his sentence April 28.

