PROULX: Live now - before it's too late

SHAUN PROULX/ 24 HOURS

Tips to live in the now - before it's too late Last weekend, I learned about two women who were each rocked by devastating loss in their lives - the kind you never get over. Perhaps because I heard each of their stories within ten minutes of one another, I was hit extra hard by how very good I have it comparatively: the trials and tribulations of my own life are mostly champagne problems.

I was also reminded of how very fleeting our time here is, which reinforced a deep belief I hold that each of us must live our lives as we choose - tomorrow is not a promise.

If that makes sense to you too, here are simple shifts to help you dial up the volume on your life and create a more conscious, authentic version of yourself:

Be A Maverick

If you don't actually care about something that those around you do, who cares? Be the bride that elopes in Vegas; the LGBT-er who leaves town when Pride rolls around; or the one who wears the dress no one else dares. There are leaders and followers - which are you?

Choose What To Really Get Riled Up Over

Yes, you might be infuriated at being robbed at the gas pump or livid with elected officials, but from the broadest perspective, from which you are able to view your life, will you really still be shaking an angry fist a decade from now about any of this? Me neither.

Picture Your Deathbed Moment

I spoke with Skullhouse Rowing founder Kristin Jeffery about why she left being a successful litigation lawyer to open the country's first dedicated rowing facility. She shared that it all came down to a deep fear of reaching the end of her life and wondering "What if?" Now that's living boldly.

Happy Is A Now Thing

Stop waiting for the money, the partner, the job - or whatever you think you need first in order to feel happy before you learn it's internal contentment that we need. So many of us delay happiness by not feeling gratitude for what we have now. That not only keeps the very "more" you seek at bay, it keeps you marinating in malaise, apathy and "meh." Solution? Write down five bullet points in a grateful journal every day.

Be Mindful

One of the biggest contributors to the stress we feel is the fact that even when we're busy doing something totally unrelated, our minds wander to places of doom and gloom or dread and fear about a problem that has yet to happen. Keeping your head in the present moment means being mindful, carefully observing and considering the things you encounter in your life. Meditation and yoga are great aides but one on-the-spot technique I use to ground myself all the time is to body and sense scan nature and everything around me.

Shaun Proulx hosts The Shaun Proulx Show on SiriusXM Canada Talks channel 167. He is the publisher of TheGayGuideNetwork.com and leads a #ThoughtRevolution about busting through limits on ShaunProulx.com.