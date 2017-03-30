Science, forestry students: Cliches vs. realities

Last week in Campus Life, we explored common faculty-based stereotypes in university, starting with the Arts student.

I spoke with many students and recent graduates — from Sociology and English majors to students studying Anthropology — about some of the unfair generalizations they’ve faced while getting their degree. We also explored the many skills that are often overlooked by those outside their major.

In this week’s edition of Degree Clichés vs. Realities, I caught up with students outside the Arts, studying Sciences, Forestry, and more. Let’s have a look at what some of those students had to say.

Alysha, who is finishing her second year of a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Biology, says that people often remark that she must be a genius after hearing her major. She notes that Science students are often considered “super” smart, but Alysha says the degree doesn’t necessarily require super smarts, just persistence and hard work.

“I find in a lot of subjects you're able to memorize and regurgitate information, but that doesn't work in my major. If you don't understand what’s going on in organic chemistry, you're screwed,” Alysha says.

But all that struggle has helped Alysha, especially when it comes to gaining mentors.

“You definitely get out of it what you put in,” she tells me, and when it comes to skills you might not expect her degree to offer, well there’s plenty. For example, “I've gotten really good at ignoring the outside world when I need to,” she says.

Charli-Rae, who spent four years of her Bachelor’s degree studying Mathematics, noted that she was one of the few women in her program.

“I'd estimate half of the students in my program were international males. By the time I got to third year, there were a few classes where I was the only woman,” she says.

Being the only girl meant that many men underestimated Charli-Rae’s abilities, regardless of her position near the top of the class. Others in the program fawned over her, which made it challenging to make real friends.

When it comes to stereotypes about her degree, she says, “I think many people don't realize how practical a math degree is. For example, I focused on optimization. Huge industries rely on optimization to make a profit—airlines and mines to name a few. And optimization is just one small area. Probability gets used in medical fields. Engineering and Physics rely on math. Computer programming relies on math. Grade school students never see the use for math, but in reality, it's all around us.”

Meghan, who also spent four years in a Mathematics major before transitioning to Kinesiology, says that Science majors often get stereotyped as nerdy, computer-obsessed, anti-social, and perhaps awkward. Further, she notes that her courses were often male dominated, as Charli-Rae can attest; more than once, Meghan was also the only girl in her class.

She noted that the process of doing something is much more important than the answers you get, which is a valuable math lesson that we can all apply to everyday life. Math, she says, is of course the language of science, but problem solving and critical thinking can be used everywhere, and studying math for four years makes her feel as though she can survive anything.

Kurtis, a Forestry student, says that his major comes with stereotypes as well. Two, to be exact: either you’re expected to be extremely environmentally conscious or you’re imagined as a lumberjack who refuses containment.

Either way, Kurtis says, most men in the faculty have a beard. Still, though he is certainly environmentally conscious, Kurtis says he’s not the type to tie himself to a tree, and he hasn’t been able to grow that coveted Forestry beard yet either.

Despite that, Kurtis notes that Forestry has helped him foster many skills you might not expect, from critical thinking to public speaking, as well as working effectively in group settings and on research projects, too.

Linnea, a fourth year Environmental Sciences major in the faculty of Earth and Ocean Sciences, says she hasn’t faced much stigma surrounding her major choice. However, she notes that her program is very small and has only been running for 10 years.

Linnea says that outsiders are often unsure what her program is really about, and perhaps fail to realize the diversity of the degree, and the many opportunities it presents its students with to engage with the scientific community.

Katarina, a third year student majoring in Integrated Sciences, seems to echo Linnea’s comments. She noted that most people have no idea what her major is even about, and often, that leads to assumptions that those in her major are simply indecisive or unsure of their career paths.

But Katarina says her reality is quite the opposite.

“I’m sure of what I want and was sure when I started ISCI; I was sure I wanted a degree that gave me the flexibility to pursue the exact areas of study that interested and excited me the most, and not have to fit my goals into a box, which I would have had to do if I took a biology major. By integrating genetics, behavior, and development, I'm able to bridge gaps between two areas of science and take courses that are very specific to my interests,” she says.

ISCI involves putting together your own degree proposal, and working closely with a faculty mentor, which Katarina notes have also been invaluable learning experiences.

Orland, a recent graduate from UBC's Mechanical Engineering program, says that his major was often depicted as socially awkward and incapable of leaving the house due to all that studying. He admits that sometimes it felt that way, and many weekends consisted of a lot of coffee and homework, but he also managed to find time to cut loose.

In the end, he says that time management was the most valuable skill he learned from the program: “You learn to prioritize your work fast, because frankly there isn't enough time in the day to complete all the assigned work, readings, and practice problems.”

Catching up with students outside the Arts, I found that each major or specialization certainly comes with a set of generalizations, but that doesn’t make them true. The students above reveal the value of each and every major, highlighting in their answers the fact that all post-secondary students face unique challenges in their degree and come away with an expansive skill set, regardless of their faculty or specialization. Society needs experts of all kinds in order to function effectively.

Ultimately, no one degree is more important than another, and acknowledging that means giving credit where credit is due. Be proud of your major, and don’t forget to take time to learn from what others are studying, too.