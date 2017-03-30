Top Chef Canada: 'Food was outstanding'

Does everyone get their knives out for the debut of Top Chef Canada: All Stars Sunday night (April 2) on Food Network Canada (10 p.m. ET/PT)? It was lively, teases head judge and Toronto chef/restaurateur Mark McEwan, but not exactly cutthroat amongst the dozen competitors returning as all-stars from previous seasons.

"We had a ton of fun this season," McEwan told 24 Hours. "It was a really great bunch. Everybody wanted to be there, so it was a very eager group."

We caught up with McEwan - the owner of One Restaurant, Bymark (currently under renovation but expected to be done by May), Fabbrica and McEwan Foods - in Toronto recently so he could tell us what fans can expect from the culinary show's fifth season.

Does all-stars mean more drama from the competing chefs?

They've all gotten better. My expectation was that the food was going to be really good but the food was outstanding. There were great surprises. It was interesting to see how people had evolved over time. And to see what they've been doing over the last four or five years, along with where their skill set is right now. We were just blown away.

And because you've been with Top Chef Canada from the beginning, you're in a good position to judge that right?

I'm the old guy (laughs). I'm sort of the elder statesman at the table.

How did the new host - Eden Grinshpan of Eden Eats on the Cooking Channel in the U.S. - figure into the dynamics?

She brought a lot of life and youthful vitality to the host role. She's super knowledgeable on food and knows her Middle Eastern category inside out. Overall food knowledge? Really excellent. She's just the bundle of energy and loves food, understands food, knows food, so she's not shy to talk about anything - and she has her opinions.

What about the three new resident judges: Chris Nuttall-Smith (former Globe and Mail restaurant critic), Vancouver food blogger Mijune Pak of Follow Me Foodie fame and Toronto restaurateur Janet Zuccarini (Café Nervosa, Gusto 101 and PAI Northern Thai Kitchen)?

[Mijune] has been to more restaurants than really anybody I know and (knows a lot) of restaurants. She adds that social media element, which she does incredibly well. She just has tremendous knowledge in food and (boasts) just bundles of enthusiasm for it, so she's a perfect fit.

And Chris and Janet?

Chris is a consummate food writer. He knows his stuff. Very deliberate but a very reasonable guy; a ton of fun on the show. And then, Janet's been in the game a long time. She owns a handful of well-run restaurants, so she knows the business. She's opening one presently in Los Angeles [called Felix], so great business acumen. She's very, very bright and knows the food business so she's a perfect balance. We just had amazing discussions amongst us. I thought we had the best judging table I have ever seen.

Why do TV food shows remain so popular?

I think they're easy to watch. I think something like this, a competition-style show when it's a really legitimate competition, it's very entertaining to watch. And the standard of this (series) is excellent. So I think in terms of food shows when the food is sophisticated and interesting and intricate, I think people really get into it more and more.

Do you think there are too many reality TV shows?

I think there's way too much reality. It all depends on the type of reality you're into. I'm not into the weird shows. Like, I've never understood (Keeping up with) The Kardashians (laughs). Never understood it. Never will understand it. Anything in that category of reality television. But when reality is real, the reality is exciting. And that's what we tried to capture in the show: make it very credible, legitimate from a food standard point of view and from a chef's perspective.

Are there any hot spots right now in Canada's food scene?

Toronto's on fire with restaurants. (And so are all the) major cities: from Halifax and Montreal to Toronto to Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. You even have the outlying areas in Saskatoon and different places with chefs popping up. The whole industry is really revved up. It's a very exciting time for food in the country. I think there's a great awareness and there's a tremendous interest on the part of the TV viewer, the patron and the average person walking the street. They love to talk about restaurants and food, what they saw, what they ate and where they travelled. People are building their vacations around food and restaurants.