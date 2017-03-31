MOVIE CHEAT SHEET: It will trigger terror

BRIAN GASPAREK/ 24 HOURS

THE BIG STORY: Terrified, but loving 'It'

At some point this week, willingly or not, you likely stumbled across the terrifying new viral trailer for It. You know, the unsettling one featuring Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise the Clown, terrorizing a group of innocent young children in '80s Derry, Maine. I saw it mid-week. The hairs on my neck are still standing.

Last year, when I read that an It movie was finally moving into production, I assumed that it would end up being just another stock horror adaptation. I thought the studio would lift Tim Curry's kooky-spooky made-for-TV version from 1990, and update it with a new cast and far less charm. It appears I was wrong.

I can't remember the last time a horror trailer rattled me as much this first look at It. Director Andrés Muschietti has removed the cheap, goofy spooks that Curry worked with almost 30 years ago, and created what looks and feels like a dark, ominous, heavy and truly terrifying film. In just two minutes, without saying a word, Skarsgård's stalking antics with his dreadful red balloon elicit true fear.

I'm as excited as I am nervous to see It this fall. It might finally be a horror flick that is as good or better than its source material. And its source material is one of the greatest horror novels of all time.

FLICK HITS: Super Sorkin?

Superhero banter is about to get a major upgrade. Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin revealed this week that he has been taking meetings with both Marvel and DC to potentially write an upcoming superhero flick.

According to Sorkin, "I have to go into these meetings and tell them as respectfully as I can that I have never read a comic book. It's not that I don't like them, it's just that I've never been exposed to one. So I'm hoping that somewhere in their library is a comic book character that I'm going to love and that I'm going to want to go back and start reading from the first issue on." Maybe he can start by rewriting The Batman. Who's ready for a sweet superhero walk-and-talk?

Fast & Furiously complex

Believe it or not, the Fast & Furious franchise is even more complex than we thought. (Wink.) According to franchise boss Vin Diesel, next month's eighth entry in the series, The Fate of the Furious, will actually mark the beginning of a new story within the story. According to Vinny D, "As the world sees this movie, they'll see how it's the beginning of a new trilogy." We're getting deep. Let's just hope that Dom is only evil for one of these three flicks. We miss you on our side, man.

Three hours of awful?

If you felt that all of the nonsensical awfulness of Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was excruciating to endure for two and a half hours last year, prepare to grimace. According to IMBD, its follow-up, Justice League, is set to have a runtime just shy of three hours in length. Three friggin' hours! And judging by the latest trailer, it looks like it's going to be the same Snyder junk from BvS, with the addition of some bad jokes. I'm already out.

Nasty Women sounds sweet

Well I'll be damned. The modern, gender-bending remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, dubbed Nasty Women, keeps sounding sweeter. In addition to a cast lead by the curious combo of Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, it was just announced that the flick will be helmed by Veep director Chris Addison.

Let's be honest, it's going to be tough to top Frank Oz's Steve Martin/Michael Caine classic. But I like this team's chances.

BEST AND WORST IN THEATRES:

Close, but no manga: Ghost in the Shell

Hollywood whitewashing gripes aside, critics are saying that The Ghost In The Shell is a mind-blowing visual experience. It looks incredible. And Scarlett is great. But that's about it. Rupert Sanders' take on the manga classic is heavily lacking the thoughtfulness and heart of its solid source material. At its core, it's just a sweet-looking action flick.

Dirty diaper: The Boss Baby

DreamWorks Animation really soiled its diaper with The Boss Baby. Despite its all-star voice cast, critics are saying the film goes big on crude but skimps on everything else. The premise is uninspired and the jokes are stale. Despite a strong voice effort from Alec Baldwin, kids and adults will both roll their eyes.