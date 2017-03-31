TV CHEAT SHEET: Prison Break is back

DENETTE WILFORD/ 24 HOURS

**WARNING: Some content may contain spoilers**

THE RETURN YOU NEVER KNEW YOU NEEDED

Prison Break

When Prison Break first premiered in 2005, it was edge-of-your-seat, groundbreaking television. There was a hot lead in Wentworth Miller, his equally smoldering brother, played by Dominic Purcell, and a creepy scene-stealing rapey dude whom you couldn't decide whether or not you wanted him dead. Michael Scofield, Lincoln Burrows and T-Bag, along with Sucre (Amaury Nolasco), C-Note (Rockmond Dunbar), Sara Tancredi (Sarah Wayne Callies) and Paul Kellerman (Paul Adelstein) were names you would never forget because, yes, the show was that good.

But in Season 3 it veered into annoying territory, like many shows that have overstayed their welcomes are wont to do. Because, honestly, how many prisons and how much trouble could these people get in and out of? The fourth season started OK, was wobbly in the middle but by the end, it had righted itself and in what we thought was the series finale, Michael died, sacrificing himself for Sara. No happily ever after but a decent ending nonetheless. So why, and how, is it coming back? To be frank, don't ask questions. Just be glad it is. Continuing where the series left off, Season 5 - which was filmed on location in Vancouver and Morocco - has the Fox River gang back together again when they learn that Michael might still be alive. And it's as good as the first two seasons.

Unlike 24: Legacy, which simply isn't the same without Jack Bauer (sorry, Eric Carter), Prison Break has brought just about everyone back for the ride and made us realize just how much we missed it. Buckle up, it's going to be awesomely wild.

Premieres: Tuesday, April 4 on City and Fox

BINGEWATCH

13 Reasons Why

It starts with a teenager telling us the story of her life - but there's a twist: it's told through home-recorded cassette tapes and the teen in question, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), is dead. By suicide. Based on the best-selling book by Jay Asher, we get two narratives: Hannah's and Clay Jensen's (Dylan Minnette), who is hearing the 13 tapes for the first time, all the while wondering, 'Why him?' See, because there's a tape for each person responsible for her suicide and if you're listening to it, then you are one of the 13.

Clay works through the tapes methodically and is guided by Hannah to revisit places and people as we see through flashbacks those who impacted her life in the worst ways possible. It's high school at its nastiest, from a brutal rumour, to a nasty note, to the cover-up of an accidental death to the most heinous, two brutal rapes.

Coming from executive producers Tom McCarthy and Selena Gomez, it's more than just a teen drama. This is television at its finest and, yes, most dramatic. But it's also packed with suspense, typical youthful shenanigans and devastating honesty about what it feels like to be young and fragile in a broken world.

Premieres: Friday, March 31 on Netflix

REALITY BITES

Backyard Builds

What do you do when you don't have enough space inside to renovate? You head outdoors, of course. HGTV's latest stars contractor Brian McCourt and designer Sarah Keenleyside (both of whom we'll see in the second season of Home to Win) as they work with homeowners to maximize backyards' potential by creating unique structures and extending outdoor areas. The first episode features a shipping container converted into an office/shed and OMG, everyone will be doing this. With a little imagination, Brian and Sarah prove that they can make anything happen. Don't believe me? Try not to lose your mind at the second episode's whimsical treehouse village. I dare you.

Premieres: Thursday, April 6 on HGTV

REALLY?!

Dancing With the Stars

While the Internet can't get enough of Charo, I can't handle her. Because there's outrageous - and then there's Charo. And if she doesn't get eliminated soon, I don't know what I'll do. The 'cuchi-cuchi' queen has always been over-the-top but even on a show where getting spray-tanned to level orange and the grand prize is a Mirror Ball trophy, she's simply too extra. Her fights with Bruno and comments about his English are over the line and her disbelief at her weak scores - which are far too generous - which have her ready to charge the judges, just need to stop. Maybe she's trying to be funny but I'm not laughing. Honey, take the criticism if you want to get better. Or don't ... and go home next week. Poor Chris Kattan for going home instead of her and poor, poor Keo, who has to continue to teach her until people stop voting for her. No, really, please stop.

APPLAUSE, APPLAUSE

Rihanna, Bates Motel

Not that her performance was super-fabulous but the infamous shower scene was revamped in such a fresh way that it needed to be talked about. Instead of Marion getting hacked to death in the shower like Psycho's Janet Leigh, RiRi's Marion got out of the shower saying "Screw this s--" and jets, leaving alive and unharmed (and, instead, Norman kills her cheating boyfriend). Ahh, so perfectly Rihanna. If she's not busy making chart-topping hits, co-starring in kick-ass all-female remakes and making Pumas great again, can she be on all the shows?

Quote of the Week

Bones

"We're way better than Mulder and Scully."- Booth attempting to cheer up Brennan on the series finale Ooh, the not-so-subtle shade is out there.