Miss a week, miss a lot. Here’s my exclusive Postmedia rewind and preview before Wednesday and Thursday’s episode.

TWIST OF THE WEEK: Backwards week

The BBCAN Odyssey routinely transcends time and space — and this week everything is in reverse! Whereas the Head of Household usually nominates and the House evicts, now it’s upside down.

The houseguests nominated Dre and Gary. Neda won the POV. Will she choose not to use it, dashing the hopes and sealing the fate for these two beloved players? Then, the HOH comp winner will cast the sole vote. It’s a ton of power and the implications of this critical win will be massive.

FAVE MOMENT OF THE WEEK: Ika’s karmic meltdown

One of the best aspects of my job is getting to drop huge bombs on the houseguests. But I had NO IDEA how much fun revealing Backwards Week would be. One by one, I called houseguests down from the Captain’s Quarters to The Bridge without giving any clue as to why. As people continued to leave the room and never come back, the anxiety rose for those left behind, namely Ika, Karen and Gary.

Ika was the last to be called and, for her, the mounting tension was unbearable. All alone she hid behind the chair as if aliens had eaten everyone else! When I called her name, she screamed. It was all I could do to keep from laughing – especially since our studio audience was howling. In the end, she realized I was just asking for her nominations – not her first born. HA!

STRATEGIC MOVE OF THE WEEK: Kevin’s lie

Even though this was a failed move, I can appreciate the strategic shadiness of it all. Kevin pulled a fast one during his private nominations — voting for Dre and Gary, as per his alliance’s wishes — but in the process endangering Gary, who he had made a side alliance with. Kevin had expected to land some nomination votes himself — so the poker player figured adding one more vote to Gary’s total might keep himself off the block. His sketchy plan was to pretend he had voted for Karen and told everyone so after the votes. But when the votes were revealed, Karen earned zero and his lie was exposed. His alliance forgave him.

Gary and Ika? Not so much.

FUNNIEST FEED MOMENT: School of Shade!

This is so tough! But here’s my fave: Demetres and Ika have had a fascinating relationship with stormy patches as well, but one of the funniest parts is seeing Demetres — a young, lovable guy who lives alone on 40 acres in small town Edson, Alberta — try and keep up with Ika, who is a gorgeous, hilarious, confident city girl from Toronto. While Ika and fellow TV-gold housemate Gary shared a bath in the Captain’s Quarters, they enrolled Demetres into their “School of Shade.” If this sounds hilarious, IT WAS! Ika and Gary quizzed him on trendy/esoteric concepts and terms, like the meaning of ‘tea’ (gossip) and ‘thirsty’ (desperate for attention). It wasn’t just informative, it was PRICELESS!

Big Brother Canada airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global. Live feeds are available from the Big Brother Canada house on BigBrotherCanada.ca.