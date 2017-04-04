‘Harbor hooker’ being booted back to Canada

A prostitute who killed a Google exec with an accidental overdose of heroin is being deported back to Canada.

Alix Tichelman, 30, is being detained by U.S. immigration officials after serving her sentence for involuntary manslaughter in the death of Forrest Timothy Hayes, 51.

He was the father of five.

Tichelman - called the Harbor Hooker - was being entertained aboard the Silicon Valley high flier’s yacht, Escape, in Santa Cruz, Calif., in 2013 when she injected Hayes with heroin. When he passed out, she left.

Hayes had hired the Harbor Hooker on a number of occasions. On the night he died, the twosome were doing drugs and having sex.

She was arrested eight months later after being identified on video, finishing her glass of wine before stepping over the high-tech exec’s body. But earlier, she had tried to help the overdosing Hayes.

Tichelman, who holds dual citizenship, was released after serving about half her sentence. She received time off for good behavior.

Her father is a wealthy high-tech executive based in California. Several months before Hayes died, Tichelman’s boyfriend also went to the morgue via a heroin overdose.