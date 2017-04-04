Eight Vancouver elementary schools are telling some parents of kindergarten-age students that there isn't enough room for their children.

The news on Monday came a bit later than usual this year, after the Vancouver School Board placed a hold on kindergarten enrolments in early March to wait for a settlement of the teachers' deal with the province after a Supreme Court of Canada case lowered class size numbers.

The deal lowers the number of students allowed in a kindergarten class to 20, from 22. It also lowers the numbers for Grade 1 from 24 to 20 in Vancouver, and for Grades 2 and 3 from 24 to 22.

At eight Vancouver public elementary schools, space was at such a premium that lotteries had to be held for kindergarten spaces. Those include Elsie Roy, Henry Hudson, False Creek, Emily Carr, Edith Cavell, General Gordon, Simon Fraser and David Livingstone, said David Nelson, associate superintendent at the VSB.

Both Carr and Gordon are new to the lottery list this year, while Charles Dickens and Norma Rose Point had lotteries last year, but were able to accommodate all the students who want to enrol for this September. In all, there are 18 "full schools," where enrolment is actively monitored by the district. Most of those schools had space for all of the kindergarten students who registered.

Nelson could not give exact numbers of students who are waitlisted for kindergarten spaces, but said there is a good chance many of them will eventually get a spot, once cross-boundary applications are approved and other changes take place. He said every child has been offered an alternative, except in some cases where there are a very large number of students who need to find spaces. In those cases, each student will be handled individually, with a space found by April 12, he said.

"We have really tried very hard to wait until we have as much information as possible," Nelson said. "Sometimes not knowing is the worst thing."

Many schools will see classrooms added for next year, due to the overall class size decreases, Nelson said. That will be done by adding portables, renovating existing space and using classrooms that were previously used for other purposes, Nelson said.

The province has said the additional classroom and specialty teachers that are required to implement the restored rules will cost about $330 million a year. In addition, the province has allocated $30 million for extra costs, such as portables or extra janitorial time to clean the added classrooms. Vancouver's share of that money is $54.2 million for teachers and $3.3 million for the other costs.

All students who are enrolled in a school will be able to continue in their school, despite the smaller class sizes, Nelson said.

The new Crosstown elementary school downtown will open next fall with three kindergarten classes, Nelson said.

tsherlock@postmedia.com