Olympics exist in a different world than NHL

The NHL says it will not allow league players to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Well, that's a relief.

I was worried that Olympic hockey might interrupt the Canucks during another exciting race for a high draft pick. Plus there was the possibility that Canuck forwards Jason Megna and Mike Chaput might have become worn out by all that intense Olympic hockey. Now they'll be fresh for the 2018 stretch tank.

Some people aren't taking it well though. The Olympic hockey tournament is a very big deal across this country. It's not that we aren't thrilled if a Canadian wins Olympic gold in the biathlon.

But like it or not, for many Canadians the rest of the Olympics are like all the Oscars that precede Best Picture. Now Gary Bettman has just strolled onstage and eaten the envelope.

To his critics this is just one more example of the Bettman Touch. The NHL commissioner is like King Midas except that instead of gold, everything he touches turns into something that responsible dog owners would pick up with a plastic bag and place in the nearest bin. Whatever interests Bettman represents, they rarely seem to coincide with those of ordinary fans.

Canadians want NHL players at the Olympics. Team owners do not.

The result? As predictable as a Russia-France preliminary round match-up. If Gary Bettman had invented hockey it would likely involve guys in suits chasing hundred-dollar bills that are being dragged around the ice on fish hooks.

Bettman's Olympic ban will give Russia a serious advantage since they can still draw on a large KHL player pool. In fact you have to wonder if the same Kremlin operatives who handed the US election to Donald Trump got to work on the NHL as their next project.

Still, even without NHL players 2018 could provide an interesting Olympic tournament. Although Canada will suffer most from the NHL ban, every major hockey country will be hurt, including Russia. 2018 won't bring back the golden Olympic ideal of amateur athletics but it will certainly reopen the Olympic hockey tournament to players for whom the experience will be the undeniable highlight of their careers.

I have always considered the Stanley Cup to be the ultimate pro hockey prize. The Olympics, while exciting and fun, exist in a different world.

It's not necessarily a bad thing if different players pursue Olympic gold.