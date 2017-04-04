The West Coast Book Prize Society has announced that Vancouver’s Douglas Coupland is the recipient of the 14th annual Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Literary Excellence.

The author/artist/designer’s canon of short stories, novels, biographies, visual arts and major public art installations is as deep as the Georgia Strait. His work has been read and shown around the globe.

“This is an honour and it means a lot to me. My life and work is deeply affected by B.C., both by its cities and by its towns and by the wilderness,” said Coupland via email. “I'm blessed to be from here and now is a good time for all of us to take a deep breath, exhale and enjoy this gift of a province in which we live.”

Coupland burst onto the scene in 1991 with his internationally acclaimed and cultural landscape-shifting novel Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture. He has since published 13 other novels, two collections of short stories, eight non-fiction books, and many works and scripts for the stage, TV and film. In 2014, Coupland had his first major solo exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery, after which the show went to Toronto and overseas. He is a contributor to many traditional and online publications including the New York Times, Vice and the Financial Times of London.

“(Coupland) has produced a widely praised and startlingly original body of work primarily based on his observations of life in the Pacific Northwest where he has lived almost continuously since age four,” said the prize jury in a statement. “Only Malcolm Lowry, after his brief tenure in North Vancouver to write Under The Volcano, and Alice Munro, who spent her formative years as a writer in West Vancouver and Victoria, have come close to matching Douglas Coupland’s ongoing contribution toward putting British Columbia on the literary map of the world.”

This prize, which comes with a $5,000 cheque, will be presented at a gala on April 29 in Vancouver.

