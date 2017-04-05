B.C. NDP leader John Horgan is having a hard time getting used to seeing his giant mug on the side of a campaign bus.

"I like what's on the other side better," said Horgan, who prefers the photo of kids that graces the opposite side of the rolling billboard. "This is about the people, not about me."

But when the bus rolled up to a Tim Hortons, two kids inside were excited enough to stop licking chocolate off their faces when the guy in the picture strolled in.

@Johor gan meets a couple of kids at #TimHortons who are pretty impressed that his face is on the side of a bus pic.twitter.com/z3ms7RpGe1 — Denise Ryan (@deniseoryan) April 5, 2017

It's Day 1 of the B.C. election drive, and the NDP leader kicked off his campaign with a bus ride out to Port Moody today.

He lamented briefly that he won't make it back to his home in Langford on Vancouver Island much in the next few weeks, but he was in high spirits, ready to talk about "choices and consequence" after 16 years of liberal government in the province.

"Two hundred thousand people in B.C. don't have a family doctor, and are without a GP," said Horgan. "Communities are growing but health care resources and staff in these communities are not."

"I've been waiting two years to do this. I'm excited. Let's go!" says Horgan. pic.twitter.com/lpS8tXemH7 — Denise Ryan (@deniseoryan) April 5, 2017

The situation at Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge where Maria Rodriguez is an emergency Care Aide, is stressful for workers because they can't give patients the care they need, said Rodriguez. Rodriguez said patients are lined up in hallways and there isn't enough staff to keep up with their needs.

"Public health care is a fundamental right in this country and it is part of what defines us as a people", said Horgan.

Horgan met with Rodriguez and health care worker Mark Williams at a private home in Premier Christy Clark's former riding in Port Moody, where Port Moody councillor Rick Glumac is trying to unseat Liberal incumbent Linda Reimer.

When @jjhorgan met former team Canada cricket player Mark Williams the convo went from health care to the grand game pic.twitter.com/VzMKPfKOB1 — Denise Ryan (@deniseoryan) April 5, 2017

But the conversation with Williams, who works at Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody, about the crisis in funding took a bright turn when Horgan heard Williams had been a member of Canada's national cricket team. "I love cricket," said Horgan, who is a devotee of what he calls "the grand game". "You play the game for five days and nobody wins. It's beautiful"

The game differs from the campaign said Horgan, with a laugh when he was back in the bus, because in this game, someone has to win.

Horgan says the big photo on the bus takes some getting used to. "This is about the people, not about me." pic.twitter.com/CI2K43NBfE — Denise Ryan (@deniseoryan) April 5, 2017

