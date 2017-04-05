When Mayor Gregor Robertson handed newly appointed Chief Resilience Officer Katie McPherson the Resilient Cities plaque Tuesday, he also tried to pass the buck.

McPherson, who has been working in Vancouver’s emergency planning office got the the new gig of Chief Resilience Officer, which will be funded for the next two years by the Rockefeller Foundation through a network called 100 Resilient Cities.

McPherson’s responsibilities include making sure the city is prepared for earthquakes and oil spills but also looking at how the city can address “chronic stresses” such as housing affordability and the opioid overdose crisis. Sound familiar?

A lot of these tasks are something the mayor, city manager and their staff would traditionally handle and while they’re no reason to doubt that McPherson will do the job well, we should be cautious when outsourcing responsibility.

We’ve been hearing about Mayor Gregor Robertson’s lofty promises for a year. End homelessness by the year 2015? Affordable housing? Improved transit?

This is not the man I’d want in charge in the event of an emergency, nor for that matter does he have the track record to suggest he is capable of meaningful action on those chronic issues plaguing our city.

Adding this role is better than doing nothing, but the appointment certainly highlights how ineffective municipal governments can be in addressing these challenges.

Vancouver’s chronic stressors have been allowed to build up for far too long. Now, McPherson has a huge task on her hands – from homelessness to housing to earthquakes to sustainability and one can almost hear Mayor Robertson breathing a sigh of relief. All of the sudden these big issues are not really his problem because McPherson – especially with an organization as big as the Rockefeller Foundation behind her – is in charge. He’s probably thinking that next time there’s a snowstorm and a salt shortage his beach vacation will no longer be disturbed by an iPhone ping. Let’s not let him get off so easy. It’s great we have help, but ultimately, Mayor Robertson, the buck still stops with you, and all you’ve got on your record are broken promises.