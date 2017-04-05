A piece of DNA evidence collected 12 years ago has landed a 52-year-old Vancouver man in jail, facing nine counts of break and enter.

Const. Jason Doucette, of the Vancouver police, said evidence collected at a 2005 break-in on Vancouver's west side produced a DNA profile that was cross-checked through the RCMP's national DNA databank and tied to 10 other unsolved break-and-enters between 2005 and 2016.

In many of the connected cases, the suspect smashed windows and skylights to enter the homes and steal items.

Doucette said VPD property crime investigators identified a suspect last summer, gathered additional evidence, and were able to confirm a DNA match.

"It goes to show you that just because you get away with something today, it doesn't mean it won't haunt you tomorrow," said Doucette.

Darcy Paul Knape appeared Vancouver provincial court on Wednesday where he was formally charged with nine counts of break-and-enter. Two other offences remain under investigation.

Knape has a lengthy criminal history with property crime convictions dating back to 1998.

“Reducing property crime remains a priority for the VPD, and modern-day science is helping us make a difference,” said Doucette. “We also rely on residents to record their property’s serial numbers and unique features to increase the chance of getting their property back if it’s stolen. It also increases the odds a thief may be arrested and charged if they are caught with that property.”

Doucette advises property owners to register serial numbers and other property information with the VPD's Log It or Lose It program.

"Logging your property increases your chances of recovering stolen property substantially," Doucette said, "and if we happened to catch someone carrying what we suspect is stolen property we can run the serial numbers through our system, giving us a better chance of arresting and holding thieves."

