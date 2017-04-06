VICTORIA – The B.C. government was flat-out wrong to fire public health researchers in 2012, and should apologize to them and pay them compensation, B.C.’s Ombudsperson concluded in a report Thursday.

Jay Chalke issued a lengthy and scathing report into the firings of researchers (seven core employees, plus an eighth who had a $1 a year research contract) titled “Misfired,” in which he said government lacked the evidence to dismiss the workers, bungled its internal probe and smeared their reputations by pointing to an RCMP investigation that never existed.

“The RCMP never did conduct an investigation,” read the report (a full copy of which is available here).

One of the researchers, Roderick MacIsaac, committed suicide three months later. He did nothing wrong, and did not deserve to be fired, Chalke concluded in his report.

"Mr. MacIsaac's death was a tragedy that has cast a dark shadow over this entire affair," Chalke told reporters.

Chalke recommended:

- Government issue a formal apology to those who were wronged.

- Those fired get “goodwill payments” of between $15,000 and $125,000, along with in some cases written apologies.

- The union representing some of the workers re-open settlements of the grievances that were fired.

- A $500,000 endowment for a scholarship in the memory of MacIsaac.

- Several systemic reforms to government’s internal investigation process.

- New powers for the Merit Commissioner to oversee government firing practices.

In response, Kim Henderson, head of the B.C. public service, issued a statement offering an "unqualified and comprehensive apology to all those who were adversely affected by public service conduct."

"Government will fully review the report, findings, and recommendations; but there is no question the public service must use this report as the basis for significant and meaningful action and changes," Henderson said in a statement.

"I am committed to taking measures that address the report, and where appropriate go further, to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again."

At a press conference, Henderson said government accepts all of the recommendations and will decide upon compensation in the next few days. Government will create the scholarship in MacIsaac's memory, she said.

Henderson also said she has not ruled out firing people within the civil service, despite the Ombudsperson's advice that too much time has passed. "I need to give that consideration," she told reporters at the legislature.

Henderson said she found the report deeply concerning, including the failure of the internal investigation into the researchers, which was flawed and wrong. "The kind of terms used today, it was completely unfair and there was an utter failing of process. I agree with that," she said.

Despite the widespread failure of government, Chalke concluded there was no political interference in the case. He reviewed confidential cabinet material, as well as put Premier Christy Clark, Heath Minister Terry Lake and Finance Minister Mike de Jong under oath for interviews. Clark was aware of the firings but not involved, he concluded.

“There was no political interference in the dismissals,” wrote Chalke. There was "no evidence" that the premier's office or politicians were involved in the firings, he told reporters.

However, he did note that Clark's public description of a 2015 investigation by a Victoria lawyer into the case as a move that would get to the bottom of the file was "overly broad" and set up expectations government knew it could not meet because it had set more narrow terms of reference.

The Ombudsperson's report was well done and a relief for those who were wrongly accused, said Ramsey Hamdi, a senior economist who was one of those fired.

"I guess a cloud is removed from me," he said. "Christmas 2012 I didn't want to leave the house, I was hiding under the bed literally. Today, I feel good.

"None of my close personal friends thought any of this was true, now they know it's not true."

Hamdi said he's not sure if he wants to see those responsible fired or disciplined. "They put us through hell, but I don't know if I've got the right to do the same," he said. "I guess I was brought up to be polite. I wouldn't wish what happened to me to go on anyone. It was almost like having cancer."

Hamdi said he doesn't want his case re-opened by his union, but at 60 years old would like his pension re-adjusted to the level it was at when he was wrongly fired.

The health firings case started in 2012 with a complaint by an internal government whisteblower that alleged contracting irregularities, conflicts of interest and data mismanagement involving some of the researcher.

But the whistleblower, who has been identified publicly as Alana James, was wrong, Chalke concluded.

“The complainant had a sincere belief in relation to the allegations she made,” read the report. “The complainant was uninformed and her assertions were mostly wrong.”

Nonetheless, her allegations quickly snowballed within the ministry.

“The initial reviewer was overwhelmed by the task and ill-equipped to address the complex issues raised by the complainant,” wrote Chalke.

The resulting internal investigation was unfair and incomplete, he wrote.

“We determined that none of the dismissed employees engaged in conduct sufficient to support their terminations,” he wrote.

“Furthermore, in deciding whether to dismiss any of the employees, the ministry gave inadequate consideration to whether their conduct had been condoned.”

When government announced the terminations in 2012, it put in the first line of its press release that the fired researchers were under RCMP investigation.

But the RCMP, who were surprised at being mentioned publicly, never conducted an investigation because there was little evidence. It would take years before the lack of an investigation became public.

“Including this reference to the RCMP was misleading because the RCMP had advised the ministry that they would not even make a decision about whether to investigate until a final report was received from the ministry investigation,” wrote Chalke.

Ultimately, then deputy health minister Graham Whitmarsh was responsible for the firings, wrote Chalke. Whitmarsh was later fired by government. He alone was responsible for the decision to fire, said Chalke.

There was considerable confusion within the ministry over whether to include the police reference with government’s first press conference on the matter.

Whitmarsh told the Ombudsperson that he issued a directive for the RCMP to be removed from the press release, and blamed the communications division.

The Ombudsperson said there was widespread confusion and a rush within government to hold the press conference and issue a news release with the mention of the police in the first line.

Internal government lawyers strongly recommended there be no mention of the RCMP.

But the police reference made it in anyway and became the dominant part of the news coverage.

“It was a terrible way for this decision to be made," Chalke told reporters.

“The deadline that drove that last second decision was entirely self imposed. They could have and should have slowed down. It was wrong to mention the RCMP… and it was misleading. The RCMP was not investigating and never did.”

New Health Minister Margaret MacDiarmid, who had just started the job, was oblivious to all the internal debate before she went before news media.

“Despite the intensive discussions about the content of the news release, Minister MacDiarmid was unaware until years later that there had been internal debate or legal advice about not including mention of the RCMP in the news release,” read the report.

“I just did not understand the consequences of even breathing the letters RCMP. I had no idea and no one told me,” MacDiarmid is quoted as saying in the report.

Chalke conducted 130 interviews under oath and reviewed 4.7 million documents. He said he only named individuals at the assistant deputy minister level above, to be fair in publicizing their names.

Three of the researchers fired, as well as the family of MacIsaac, refused to participate in the report amidst a dispute over whether they could access their documents before the interview.

Chalke said he is giving the B.C. government until April 20 to respond to his report and accept its recommendations.

rshaw@postmedia.com