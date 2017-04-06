Christian Bale eyed for Dick Cheney biopic

Christian Bale is reportedly in talks to take on the lead role in Adam Mckay’s upcoming Dick Cheney biopic.

The Dark Knight Rises actor is in negotiations to play the former U.S. vice president, according to Variety.

Should Bale take on the role, it would see him reunite with McKay, who he previously worked with on 2015 financial crisis drama The Big Short.

Cheney’s political career began in 1969 and he worked under the administrations of U.S. presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and George H.W. Bush before becoming the chief executive of Halliburton. He served as Vice President under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, and was instrumental in foreign policy decisions which helped shape Bush’s approach to the “War on Terror” in the period following the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001.

As well as Bale, McKay is reportedly in discussions with Steve Carell to play the role of former secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld, while Amy Adams is being eyed to portray Cheney’s wife, Lynne Cheney.

McKay will direct the as-yet-untitled film for Paramount, working from his own script. He will also produce with his Gary Sanchez partners, Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick, as well as Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner through the Plan B production company.

It will mark the second time Bush’s administration has been explored in a feature, after Oliver Stone helmed the 2008 drama W., with Josh Brolin as Bush and Richard Dreyfuss playing Cheney.

Producers hope to begin shooting on the Cheney biopic in spring, for release in late 2018.