Creative ways to take a break from studying

Despite our best efforts to prolong finals season with significant amounts of complaining and procrastination, April has come to plague university students once again.

Not to worry, I’ve got my fellow students covered! If you’re looking for study tips and tricks, read my Study Hacks to Help with Final Exams, or find my column on http://vancouver.24hrs.ca/2016/11/27/how-to-finish-the-semester-strong online at the 24 Hours website.

Once you’ve finished up with those, you’ll probably be looking for another way to avoid homework and readings. I don’t blame you.

Lately, I’ve spent more hours sitting than I have standing, and that’s enough to drive someone crazy. Readings, papers, and all that end-of-term madness adds up. Especially if you’re graduating and trying to finish up a thesis, too.

Welcome to my world! And here in my world, we like to take study breaks. But not just any old study breaks. Today, let’s explore a few ways to get creative with the little time you’ll get to spend not studying this April.

Take the dog for a walk!

Okay, I know what you’re thinking: Raven, what if I don’t have a dog? Well, reader, there are plenty of ways to get around that one.

Perhaps your landlord, neighbour, or even a nearby family member has a dog. Any dog owner will likely tell you how happy they’d be to have one shift of dog-walking duties taken off their hands, so it’s worth a shot.

Heading out for a quick stroll, a run, or even a hike with a friendly dog can be a wonderful way to liven your spirits and hopefully catch some rays, too. The fresh air will do you good, I promise!

Dance, dance!

This study break requires the above imperative to be shouted twice. Once simply won’t do.

And if you don’t know why, go ask Fall Out Boy. This activity can be completed alone in the privacy of a basement suite, over Skype with siblings, with a roommate, or even with a friend or two.

The opportunities are endless. All you need is a little music, a bit of space to move, and maybe a stick of deodorant depending on how long you intend to prolong the activity in said small space. There’s nothing like a little boogie-down to fire your brain back up!

Cooking Sing Along!

While studying I often find myself daydreaming about my next meal. Taking a break to cook something healthy and nutritious for yourself is a great idea, just try to limit your junk-food intake because those products do the opposite of aiding you in your studies.

If you’re like me, cooking up a storm requires singing along, too. Once I get some music going, the activity becomes much more fun. Studies have shown that singing releases endorphins in your body that contribute to an increased sense of well-being and promote your body’s healing processes, so this combined activity is a win-win.

And guess what? Staying in tune has no effect on whether or not you’ll receive those benefits, so go ahead and bust some rhymes.

Spring Cleaning!

I know I’ve said this one before, but there’s something about tidying up your space that feels conducive to your overall productivity for the day, while also alleviating stress.

Clear your space, clear your mind! This study break activity might entail a few loads of laundry, a deep clean of the bathroom, a closet-exorcism, or it could simply mean cleaning up that clothes pile on top of “the chair”. I’ll let you decide. Music is recommended, of course.

Lastly, create!

Reading, writing, analyzing, and processing information for hours on end can actually leave you feeling the opposite of intelligent and inspired. The endless hours of studying can have you feeling drained and rather dull.

Even if you don’t claim to have a creative side, I guarantee that a little time working the creative part of your brain will leave you feeling more relaxed and ready to continue tackling all that’s on your plate.

This study break could mean colouring a picture, writing a poem, designing the new layout for your bedroom, making a scrapbook, writing a song, or simply doodling for a while.

All of these options are worthwhile ways to get your mind off studying. Now go try a few of them out!