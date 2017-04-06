READING, PA. -

The Humane Society says a cat was tied up, doused in gasoline and placed into a plastic trash bag that was nearly crushed in a Pennsylvania garbage truck.

The cat was dumped in the bag Tuesday morning in Reading.

Two workers from Harold Adam Refuse Removal had tossed the bag into their truck but later discovered the cat when they heard it making sounds inside the bag.

The Humane Society of Berks County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The cat has been named Miracle Maisy by shelter workers.

Officials aren’t sure how the cat survived an estimated six hours in the bag breathing the gasoline fumes.

The cat remains underweight and is suffering from skin issues.