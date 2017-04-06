Lions Gate sewage treatment plant contract awarded

Metro Vancouver has awarded ADAPT Consortium a $525-million contract to design and construct a new sewage treatment plant on the North Shore.

Construction of the Lions Gate Secondary Wastewater Treatment Plant, which will serve 200,000 residents in the districts of West and North Vancouver, the City of North Vancouver and the Squamish and Tsleil-Watuth nations, will begin this spring.

The plant will provide secondary sewage treatment, removing 90 per cent of organic matter and suspended solids. The current plant, which opened in 1961, has only primary treatment, and removes about 50 per cent of organic matter and 70 per cent of suspended solids.

The new plant will be enclosed — reducing unpleasant odours — designed to the latest seismic standards, and will feature a public plaza and education and community meeting spaces. It will be built on a 3.5-hectare site on West 1st Street, between Pemberton and Philip avenues in the District of North Vancouver.

The project is expected to be completed in December 2020. The existing wastewater treatment plant will be decommissioned beginning in 2021 and the land, which is leased, turned over to the Squamish Nation.

Last month, the project received a major boost from the federal and provincial governments, which will contribute $212.3 million and $193 million, respectively. The total cost of the project is estimated at $700 million.

ADAPT Consortium is made up of four companies: Acciona Infrastructure, Dialog Design, Amec Foster Wheeler and Tetra Tech.

With files from Larry Pynn

