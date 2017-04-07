BRAMPTON -

A 58-year-old Milwaukee man was granted $5,000 cash bail Friday after being charged in a security breach that grounded a Chicago-bound plane at Pearson International Airport Thursday.

United Airlines 547 was scheduled to take off Toronto at 7 a.m., but the departure was put on hold last minute when U.S. Customs and Border Protection determined there was allegedly a fake bomb in the man’s luggage and revoked the plane’s preclearance privileges.

Joseph Galaska faces one count of mischief.

Baggage was initially unloaded from the plane while passengers remained on board. Around 10 a.m., the pilot announced to those on board that their baggage was being reloaded and the plane would be towed to “an isolation” area.

At the isolation area, passengers were told they would debark the plane and be met by U.S. Customs and GTAA officials as well as local police.

Passengers were expected to identify their baggage once it was unloaded in the quarantine area, then go through a re-screening process before being driven back to the terminal where United Airlines would attempt to book them on another flight.

Passengers on the flight complained of the lengthy delays, saying they sat for four hours on the tarmac before being taken to the “isolation area” where they spent an additional several hours.

The flight eventually left the ground six hours later.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Thursday afternoon that Transport Canada will be looking into the incident.

“We need to get to the bottom of this situation and that’s what our Transport Canada inquiry is going to do,” Garneau said in Ottawa. “We take security at our airports extremely seriously.”

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which oversees the running of the airport, said the incident aboard the United airlines flight did not impact other airport operations.

Peel Regional Police Const. Harinder Sohi confirmed their officers and K9 Unit were on site assisting with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigation.

Galaska’s next court appearance is scheduled April 24.

-With files by Chris Doucette and the Canadian Press