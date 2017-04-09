The father of a notorious killer has lost his appeal of a conviction for trespassing at the prison where his son was incarcerated.

On June 14, 2015, David William Lord, whose son Derik was convicted in 1992 of murder in connection with the high-profile slayings of two women, travelled to the medium-security Matsqui Institution to visit his son.

The aging dad, who had not seen his son for about two years, was in failing health and feared that he would not be able to see him again before he died.

But Lord, who continues to maintain that his son is innocent and has long campaigned for his release, was told by prison officials that his visitation privileges had been suspended and that he was not allowed on the property.

When Lord refused to leave the prison, corrections officials called Abbotsford police. Awaiting the arrival of police, Lord, who had several prior trespasses on his record, decided to walk along a perimeter fence in a restricted area, out of bounds to the public.

Lord ignored repeated demands to return to the main entrance of the prison and continued to walk along the perimeter fence, at one point interacting with some inmates who were in an outdoor detention yard.

He was arrested and charged with mischief and trespass. In May last year he was convicted in provincial court on the trespass charge and sentenced to two years’ probation.

Lord raised several grounds of appeal, including that his Charter rights had been violated and that the conviction was unreasonable or unsupported by the evidence.

But in a ruling posted online Friday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Neill Brown dismissed Lord’s appeal.

The judge said Lord’s argument that his rights were breached failed to mention that he had ventured into a restricted area and did so against the clear objections of corrections officials.

“He ignored numerous demands to return to the main entrance and his actions sufficiently disturbed the situation such that inmates had to be ordered back in to the facility,” said the judge.

“In this case, the circumstances clearly afforded objective grounds for the lawful arrest of Mr. Lord for trespassing on penitentiary lands.”

The judge also rejected Lord’s appeal of his sentence of probation.

Derik Lord and David Muir, both 17 at the time, killed Sharon Huenemann, 47, and her mother, Doris Leatherbarrow, 69, in Leatherbarrow’s Tsawwassen home after their classmate Darren Huenemann promised them part of a $4-million inheritance from the two women. The victims were Darren’s mom and grandmother.

All three accused — Lord, Muir and Huenemann — were found guilty of first-degree murder. While Muir has been on full parole since 2003, Lord has been repeatedly denied parole.

Huenemann, who tried unsuccessfully to escape from prison in 1995, also remains in custody. He’s expected to be eligible to apply for parole this year.

kfraser@postmedia.com

twitter.com/keithrfraser