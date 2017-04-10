A World Cup bid was revealed Monday in the United States.

And the fact Mexico will help pay for it apparently was enough to get president Donald Trump on board.

“The president is fully supportive and has encouraged us,” United States Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said. “He’s excited Mexico is part of this bid.”

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. finally officially revealed their long-awaited mega-bid to co-host the FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2026.

An agreement between the three CONCACAF nations would see the U.S. host 75% of the 80-game, 48-team tournament, with both Canada and Mexico hosting 10 fixtures each.

Gulati added their proposal to FIFA would see the quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place game and World Cup final all played in American stadiums.

“We think with 80 games and a qualifying tournament, we have an ability to play at far more venues than has ever been the case,” Gulati added.

The only other co-hosted World Cup was played in 20 stadiums across South Korea and Japan in 2002. By comparison, the 2014 World Cup featured 12 venues in Brazil.

“We’re in favour of more venues than less,” Gulati added — a signal matches in Canada could be spread across stadiums beyond those located in Toronto and Vancouver.

Canadian Soccer Association President Victor Montagliani added that the expectation is for all three potential host nations to automatically qualify for the tournament.

“I think you already know our position,” the CSA’s top boss added, noting that qualification eventually will be decided in conjunction with FIFA.

While the U.S. remained front and centre during Monday’s press event in New York City, Montagliani was asked to address Canada’s lack of World Cup-ready venues.

Toronto’s BMO Field — home of Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC — is the only multi-purpose stadium in Canada currently outfitted with a natural grass playing surface.

Montagliani was reminded of the controversy that brewed two summers ago when FIFA permitted Canada to stage the women’s tournament entirely on artificial turf.

“We haven’t discussed any of that,” Montagliani said. “It’s FIFA’s decision ... Every men’s World Cup has been played on grass. I’d assume this will be the same.”

Montagliani told Postmedia that FIFA likely would award Canada anywhere from two to six host cities to stage its 10 World Cup games.

He likened the Canadian soccer landscape as being similar to where the U.S. was before it was awarded the 1994 World Cup — which saw the sport take off in the States.

In some ways, the growth of soccer in Canada hinges on the success of the mega-bid, which will be voted on by or before 2020.

“We still have to get this World Cup, but if that happens in the next while, then we’ll have a north star,” Montagliani told Postmedia. “It’s an event second to none.

“The U.S. was at the same point we are now 20 years ago in terms of changing the game into a real professional entity. If we get the tournament it will accelerate the process.”

As of now, the process is quite simple as there are no competing bids to speak. Montagliani agreed it’s a “possibility” that no other nations will attempt to host in 2026.

“That’s not to say there won’t be,” he said, reminding Postmedia that nations from the AFC (Asia) and UEFA (Europe) confederations can’t bid to host 2026 due to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups being staged in Russia and Qatar, respectively. That leaves members from CONMEBOL (South America), CAF (Africa) and OFC (Oceania) as the only other options.

“We were trying to figure out how (co-hosting) wasn’t a good idea and nobody could figure that out,” Montaglinai added.

Like Gulati said, even Trump’s on board with this one.

And that counts for something.

CANADA ONCE CONSIDERED BIDDING ALONE

Prior to Monday’s announcement that Canada, the U.S. and Mexico will bid to host the 2026 World Cup, Canada had considered bidding alone.

But when the tournament expanded from 32 to 48 teams — beginning in 2026 — the competition likely became too big for Canada to host the event alone.

“Both were on the table,” Canadian Soccer Association President Victor Montagliani said of co-hosting or bidding solo. “We talked about a co-host eight years ago.

“We always kept our options open knowing we could host on our own at 32.”

After losing a bid to host the 2022 tournament, the United States still considered being a sole bidder for the 2026 tournament, but inevitably agreed to the mega-bid.

“We could host the tournament on our own,” United States Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati said.

“Frankly, I think a few countries could. Mexico has put on two spectacular World Cups. Canada put on a women’s World Cup. But (co-hosting) makes our bid stronger.”

Gulati added: “We think it’s terrific for soccer in the region.”

VENUES THAT HOSTED THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP IN 2015

Vancouver – BC Place Capacity: 54,320

Edmonton – Commonwealth Stadium Capacity: 56,302

Winnipeg – Investors Group Field Capacity: 33,422

Ottawa – TD Place Capacity 24,000

Montreal – Olympic Stadium Capacity: 56,040

Moncton – Moncton Stadium Capacity: 13,000

FIFA MEN’S WORLD CUP STADIUM REQUIREMENTS