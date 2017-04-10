Chechnya gay concentration camp horror

A human rights horror has erupted in Chechnya where more than 100 gay men have been rounded up and sent to concentration camps where they’re tortured.

A report by Novoya Gazeta said officials in the dictatorship have told homosexuals if they don’t leave the country they’ll be sent to the camps where they will be killed.

The camps are chillingly reminiscent of the death gulags set up by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler to exterminate gay men and women during the Second World War.

“Gay people have been detained and rounded up and we are working to evacuate people from the camps and some have now left the region.,” Svetlana Zakharova, from the Russian LGBT Network, told the Daily Mail.

“Those who have escaped said they are detained in the same room and people are kept altogether, around 30 or 40. They are tortured with electric currents and heavily beaten, sometimes to death.”

At least three men have been killed, Zakharova said.

One man who escaped told Novoya Gazeta that the prisoners are brutally beaten to force them to rat out other members of the LGBT community.

In addition, others pay thousands of rubles every month in protection money to local cops in the Caucasus region.

“We can only call on the Russian authorities to investigate the allegations,” said Alexander Artemyev, from Amnesty International. “Homosexuals in Chechnya are treated very harshly and prosecuted daily and they are afraid to talk about it.

He added: “They either have to hide or leave the republic. The problem is people there cannot talk about it as it puts their lives and those they speak to, in danger.”

Besides the brutal camps, many LGBT people face “honour killings” by their families.

President Razman Kadyrov – an ally of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin – is the one who ordered the clampdown.

He said the charges were “absolute lies and disinformation”.

One of the despot’s aides said there are no gay people in the republic.

bhunter@postmedia.com