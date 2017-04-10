Metro Vancouver mayors and those who work with the homeless are hoping to turn the latest survey of Metro’s growing homeless population into a provincial election issue.

“We want this coming forward now, during the election cycle provincially, to make sure that all the provincial parties are hearing this and reacting to it,” Port Moody Mayor Mike Clay, chair of Metro Vancouver’s housing committee, said Monday.

The homeless in Metro Vancouver — people who don't have a place of their own where they can stay for more than a month — number 3,605 people, according to a once every three years survey in which about 1,200 volunteers this year fanned across the region over 24 hours on March 7 and 8. Those numbers are up about 30 per cent over the 2014 survey.

Among factors contributing to homelessness, advocates pointed to Metro’s overall high housing prices and scarce rental stock, years of no increases to income assistance and a lack of measures to help youth in foster care transition into adulthood.

“We’re not going to solve this anytime soon, but we can do better than we’re doing,” Clay said. “We’ve got the problem increasing faster than the solutions … Middle class people are being pushed into lesser styles of housing than they’re comfortable with, and that pushes people down the chain.”

The surveys have been done for 18 years. In 2005, the homeless total was 2,174. In 2014, the total was 2,777.

In February, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson blamed the growing problem on Premier Christy Clark's Liberal government, saying the province has not supported municipalities with either a comprehensive plan or funding resources for locally-led initiatives.

“We were very successful for three years in bringing the street homeless population down from over 800 to under 150,” said Robertson, who co-chairs the task force, and first ran for election in 2008. “In 2011, things turned, and Christy Clark became the premier of B.C. There was no commitment to solving homelessness here in the province.”

Rich Coleman, B.C.’s minister responsible for housing, disagreed with the Metro Vancouver claims at that time, noting the province is in the midst of the “largest investment commitment in history” to affordable social housing in B.C.

Survey organizers said Monday that each time a count is conducted, tweaks are made to get better information and to avoid duplication. This year for the first time, Metro counted the homeless along waterways, such as those living in derelict boats, and did a concentrated count in Surrey's Newton area, both pilot projects whose results weren't included in the report.

As well, organizers worked with school districts to identify youth in schools who had no homes.

Survey co-ordinator Peer-Daniel Krause said the survey relies on maps provided by outreach workers to seek the homeless out. Those include information on at least 70 makeshift camps throughout the region.

“We are capturing people who are living in vehicles and living on the streets,” Krause said, adding that for the first time the survey coincided with an extreme weather alert, which drew 256 people who would have otherwise been sleeping outdoors into temporary shelters.

Other shelters provided a place to sleep for 1,023 of the region’s homeless. Monday’s release was of preliminary numbers, Krause said, adding they’re working on a report involving a more detailed demographic breakdown.

“We know this is an undercount,” said Clay, adding that the true number of homeless could be as much as four times higher.

Lorraine Copas of the Social Planning and Research Council of B.C. cited a 0.7 per cent rental vacancy rate as a factor in the numbers.

“It’s easy to see how the lowest end of the spectrum are going to be pushed out,” Copas said, citing the issue of youth leaving foster care as another factor. Homeless youth numbered 378 in the survey.

“Suddenly they’re relying on income assistance, so they have $610 a month to live on, and it’s impossible,” she said. “They’re graduating to the street.”

Those who identify as Aboriginal make up a disproportionate number of the homeless, accounting for about one-third of the total. Of those, 52 per cent have no shelter.

Lu’ma Native housing society director Claire Marshall said her organization has a waiting list of more than 5,000 people for its portfolio of 400 housing units.

- With a file from Scott Brown

