Change text size for the story

The NHL playoffs are here.

And so are our predictions.

Here's post-season predictions from 19 Postmedia hockey writers.

LANCE HORNBY (Toronto Sun)

FIRST ROUND

Canadiens in 7

Capitals in 6

Bruins in 5

Penguins in 7

Blackhawks in 6

Wild in 6

Ducks in 6

Oilers in 7

CONFERENCE FINALS

Capitals over Canadiens

Blackhawks over Oilers

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Blackhawks

UNLIKELY HERO

Artturi Lehkonen, LW, Canadiens

CONN SMYTHE

Duncan Keith, D, Blackhawks

WES GILBERTSON (Postmedia - Calgary)

FIRST ROUND

Canadiens in 6

Senators in 7

Capitals in 5

Penguins in 5

Predators in 7

Blues in 6

Ducks in 6

Oilers in 5

CONFERENCE FINALS

Ducks over Predators

Penguins over Canadiens

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Penguins

UNLIKELY HERO

John Gibson, G, Ducks

CONN SMYTHE

Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins

STEVE SIMMONS (Toronto Sun)

FIRST ROUND

Capitals in 5

Canadiens in 6

Bruins in 7

Blue Jackets in 7

Blackhawks in 5

Ducks in 5

Oilers in 6

Blues in 7

CONFERENCE FINALS

Capitals over Canadiens

Blackhawks over Oilers

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Blackhawks

UNLIKELY HERO

Ryan Hartman, LW, Blackhawks

CONN SMYTHE

Duncan Keith, D, Blackhawks

BRUCE GARRIOCH (Postmedia - Ottawa)

FIRST ROUND

Canadiens in 6

Senators in 6

Jackets in 6

Capitals in 5

Blackhawks in 6

Wild in 6

Ducks in 5

Oilers in 7

CONFERENCE FINALS

Capitals over Canadiens

Blackhawks over Ducks

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Blackhawks

UNLIKELY HERO

Brian Campbell, D, Chicago

CONN SMYTHE

Patrick Kane, RW, Chicago

MIKE ZEISBERGER (Toronto Sun)

FIRST ROUND

Canadiens in 6

Capitals in 6

Senators in 7

Penguins in 6

Oilers in 6

Ducks in 5

Hawks in 6

Blues in f5

CONFERENCE FINALS

Capitals over Canadiens

Blackhawks over Oilers

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Capitals

UNLIKELY HERO

Justin Williams, RW, Capitals

CONN SMYTHE

Braden Holtby, G, Capitals

MICHAEL TRAIKOS (Postmedia)

FIRST ROUND

Canadiens in 7

Penguins in 6

Capitals in 4

Bruins in 7

Blackhawks in 5

Blues in 6

Oilers in 6

Ducks in 4

CONFERENCE FINALS

Canadiens over Capitals

Blackhawks over Oilers

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Blackhawks

UNLIKELY HERO

Jordan Eberle, RW, Oilers

CONN SMYTHE

Jonathan Toews, C, Blackhawks

STU COWAN (Montreal Gazette)

FIRST ROUND

Canadiens in 6

Bruins in 7

Capitals in 5

Penguins in 6

Blackhawks in 6

Wild in 7

Ducks in 7

Oilers in 6

CONFERENCE FINALS

Penguins over Canadiens

Blackhawks over Ducks

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Penguins

UNLIKELY HERO

Artturi Lehkonen, RW, Canadiens

CONN SMYTHE

Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins

DAN BARNES (Postmedia - Edmonton)

FIRST ROUND

Canadiens in 6

Bruins in 7

Penguins in 6

.Capitals in 5

Blackhawks in 6

Wild in 7

Ducks in 5

Oilers in 7

CONFERENCE FINALS

Capitals over Canadiens

Blackhawks over Ducks

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Capitals

UNLIKELY HERO

Justin Williams, W, Capitals

CONN SMYTHE

Braden Holtby, G, Capitals

ROBERT TYCHKOWSKI (Postmedia - Edmonton)

FIRST ROUND

Bruins in 6

Penguins in 7

Oilers in 6

Rangers in 5

Wild in 6

Ducks in 5

Hawks in 6

Capitals in 5

CONFERENCE FINALS

Ducks over Blackhawks

Capitals over Penguins

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Capitals

UNLIKELY HERO

Lars Eller, C, Capitals

CONN SMYTHE

Braden Holtby, G, Capitals

TERRY KOSHAN (Toronto Sun)

FIRST ROUND

Capitals in 6

Rangers in 6

Penguins in 6

Senators in 7

Blackhawks in 5

Blues in 6

Oilers in 7

Ducks in 6

CONFERENCE FINALS

Capitals over Rangers

Blackhawks over Ducks

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Capitals

UNLIKELY HERO

Richard Panik, F, Blackhawks

CONN SMYTHE

Braden Holtby, G, Capitals

ED WILLES (Postmedia - Vancouver)

FIRST ROUND

Capitals in 5

Rangers in 6

Bruins in 7

Penguins in 7

Blackhawks in 6

Ducks in 7

Blues in 6

Sharks in 7

CONFERENCE FINALS

Capitlas over Rangers

Blackhawks over Ducks

STANLEY CUP CHAMPS

Blackhawks

UNLIKELY HERO

Artem Anisimov, C, Blackhawks

CONN SMYTHE

Braden Holtby, G, Capitals

KEN WIEBE (Winnipeg Sun)

FIRST ROUND

Blackhawks in 6

Wild in 7

Ducks in 6

Sharks in 7

Rangers in 6

Bruins in 7

Capitals in 4

Penguins in 6

CONFERENCE FINALS

Capitals over Rangers

Blackhawks over Ducks

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Capitals

UNLIKELY HERO

Karl Alzner, D, Capitals

CONN SMYTHE

Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals

DON BRENNAN (Postmedia - Ottawa)

FIRST ROUND

Rangers in 7

Bruins in 6

Capitals in 5

Penguins in 7

Blackhawks in 6

Blues in 6

Ducks in 6

Oilers in 7

CONFERENCE FINALS

Capitals over Rangers

Blackhawks over Oilers

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Capitals

UNLIKELY HERO

Tom Wilson, RW, Capitals

CONN SMYTHE

Braden Holtby, G, Capitals

TERRY JONES (Postmedia - Edmonton)

FIRST ROUND

Canadiens in 7

Bruins in 5

Capitals in 4

Penguins in 5

Blackhawks in 6

Wild in 7

Ducks in 6

Oilers in 5

CONFERENCE FINALS

Capitals over Canadiens

Blackhawks over Oilers

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Capitals

UNLIKELY HERO

T.J. Holtby, RW, Capitals

CONN SMYTHE

Braden Holtby, G, Capitals

KEN WARREN (Postmedia - Ottawa)

FIRST ROUND

Canadiens in 7

Senators in 6

Capitals in 6

Penguins in 6

Blackhawks in 6

Blues in 7

Ducks in 7

Oilers in 6

CONFERENCE FINALS

Capitals over Canadiens

Blackhawks over Oilers

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Capitals

UNLIKELY HERO

Brendan Gallagher, RW, Canadiens

CONN SMYTHE

Nicklas Backstrom, C, Capitals

JIM MATHESON (Postmedia - Edmonton)

FIRST ROUND

Capitals in 4

Penguins in 6

Rangers in 7

Bruins in 7

Hawks in 5

Blues in 7

Ducks in 5

Oilers in 6

CONFERENCE FINALS

Capitals over Penguins

Blackhawks over Oilers

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Capitals

UNLIKELY HERO

Patrick Eaves, RW, Ducks

CONN SMYTHE

Braden Holtby, G, Capitals

TED WYMAN (Winnipeg Sun)

FIRST ROUND

Capitals in 5

Bruins in 7

Canadiens in 7

Penguins in 7

Ducks in 6

Oilers in 6

Blackhawks in 6

Blues in 7

CONFERENCE FINAL

Capitals over Canadiens

Blackhawks over Ducks

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Capitals

UNLIKELY HERO

Alexander Radulov, RW, Canadiens

CONN SMYTHE

Braden Holtby, G, Capitals

KRISTEN ODLAND (Postmedia - Calgary)

FIRST ROUND

Canadiens in 5

Bruins in 7

Capitals in 5

Blue Jackets in 6

Blackhawks in 6

Wild in 7

Ducks in 6

Oilers in 5

CONFERENCE FINALS

Blackhawks over Oilers

Capitals over Canadiens

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Capitals

UNLIKELY HERO

Braden Holtby, G, Capitals

CONN SMYTHE

Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals

JOHN MATISZ (Postmedia)

FIRST ROUND

Rangers in 6

Senators in 7

Capitals in 5

Penguins in 6

Blackhawks in 7

Wild in 6

Ducks in 6

Oilers in 6

CONFERENCE FINALS

Blackhawks over Ducks

Capitals over Rangers

STANLEY CUP CHAMP

Blackhawks

UNLIKELY HERO

Marcus Kruger, C, Blackhawks

CONN SMYTHE