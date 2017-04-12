MUSIC CHEAT SHEET: A brighter Buble

Bublé's son recovering

Luisana Lopilato - Michael Bublé's wife - told a press conference in Argentina their three-yearold son Noah is recovering after successfully being treated for cancer. "Thank God my son is well," the actress/model told reporters in Spanish. "When things like those that happened to us, your take on life changes. Now I value life much more, the now and the today." The baby crooner was diagnosed in November 2016. Noah's health emergency led to not only Bublé pulling out of hosting both the BRIT Awards and the JUNOs but also Lopilato taking a break from her latest film, Those Who Love, Hate, which she has now resumed. "We are very happy," Lopilato said. "We're looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow. Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film."

In Drake's club

I got the rare opportunity to check out Drake's swanky members-only Sher Club at Toronto's Air Canada Centre on Monday night before Bon Jovi's first of two nights there. The occasion marked the launch of a new national Live Nation Canada-Mercedes Benz Canada partnership. The venture includes Mercedes-Benz Star Access - which allows people who have leased, financed or purchased a vehicle to reach a dedicated concierge to help with purchasing concert tickets any time between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET. The club itself reminded me of a vintage, glam London disco with burgundy velvet booths and walls, peppered with blackand-white accents on the floors and tables. I ate my body weight in crab cakes, shrimp tempura and chicken on a stick while a DJ played music that name dropped Mercedes-Benz in its lyrics. Later that night, Jon Bon Jovi scored major points by wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs T-shirt in a nod to the famously embattled hockey team entering playoff action Thursday in Washington.

Billboards honour Canadians

Earlier this week, Drizzy led the Billboard Music Award with 22 nominations tying with EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers. The next most recognized Canadian artist is The Weeknd with 13 nods. Other Canucks nominated were Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara and PARTYNEXTDOOR. The Billboard Music Awards are set to air Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

New CDs

Among those with new music this week:

Kendrick Lamar, Damn; John Mayer, The Search For Everything; Barenaked Ladies And The Persuasions, Ladies And Gentlemen: Barenaked Ladies And The Persuasions;

The String Cheese Incident, Believe.

On Tour

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are going on tour together in support of their new album, due June 9, including their only Canadian stop on July 5 at Toronto's Budweiser Stage. The Wallflowers will open.

***

Simple Plan, who just played arenas in Canada, returns with club dates at home including Sept. 5 at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom and Sept. 16 at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall.

***

2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Yes - ushered in last Friday by Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson no less - are touring this fall featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman. Their Canadian dates include Massey Hall on Sept. 16.

***

KISS pulls into Casino Rama, just two hours north of Toronto, on Aug. 18.