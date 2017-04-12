THE SIX: Amanda Phuong makes her pix

GUEST WRITTEN BY AMANDA PHUONG

Amanda Phuong is the Editor-in-Chief of Toronto-based websites StyleDemocracy.com and ViewtheVibe.com. There, she's able to explore all of her passions: fashion, food and travel. When she's not furiously typing away behind her computer, you can find her browsing shops in her neighbourhood. Here are her 6 favourite local shops in the city.

1 Armed (1024 Dundas St. W.) I'm a big believer in statement pieces and Armed is exactly where you'll find them. Stocking necklaces, rings, bracelets and body chains are designed and handmade by Torontobased jeweller Desiree Girlato. The shop is tucked away in a residential row right across from Trinity Bellwoods Park. Come here to find impressive pieces that'll have everyone asking where you got them and everyday accessories like sunglasses and scarves.

2 Studio Fitzroy (1227 Dundas St. W.) Throwaway culture, say hello to Studio Fitzroy, the chic rental boutique that has more to offer than your best friend's closet. What started as a trendy pop-up shop with an indefinite home has become the city's go-to for dresses for every occasion. Whether it be a wedding (even yours), a birthday, a gala, or date night, Studio Fitzroy has it all (and it's inexpensive, too!).

3 Smoke + Ash (644 Queen St. W.) Cool girls will try to keep Smoke + Ash a secret but I'm all about spilling the beans. While their clothing selection is impressive (with labels like Cheap Monday, the Fifth and Mary Young), what keeps me coming back is the carefully curated shoe collection which features footwear from Kendall + Kylie, Sol Sana and Jeffrey Campbell. And with a female owner, you better believe the shop's all about girl power. Smoke + Ash recently started hosting a Women Talk Speaker Series to innovate and inspire.

4 Crown Flora (1233 Queen St. W.) While I can barely keep a plant alive, Crown Flora is one of my favourite spots in Parkdale to visit. Not only is it filled with beautiful green life that you can take home and nurture, but a pink wall outside keeps Instagrammers happy. They also host DIY workshops with a more than knowledgeable staff for those looking to find their green thumb and up their plant ante.

5 Common Sort (1414 Queen St. W.) When my closet starts to get a little too full, Common Sort is my go-to. They'll take your gently-used clothes and trade you cash or a store credit. And in my opinion, it's always a good idea to take the store credit because boy, do their buyers sure know how to pick. Here you'll find versatile clothing, footwear and accessories for a fraction of the price from favourite labels and stores like Aritzia, J Brand, Frye and more. The trick is to visit often.

6 Bite Beauty Lip Lab (678 Queen St. W.) Hot on this Queen West block is Bite Beauty Lip Lab. While the location is fairly new (and the only of its kind in Canada), the Toronto-born brand has been around for a handful of years and holds some serious clout in the beauty industry. At the Lip Lap, customers can come in and create their very own lipsticks, choosing everything from the pigment to the finish to the scent. Coolest part yet? It's made right before your eyes.