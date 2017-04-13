TV CHEAT SHEET: It's a wrap for Girls

DENETTE WILFORD/ 24 HOURS

**WARNING: Some content may contain spoilers**

Happily Ever After

Girls

Friendships don't always last, no matter how much we want them to, and when it becomes work, that's when you have to call it. So it wasn't that surprising to learn that Shoshanna was not only engaged but to a dude neither Hannah nor viewers had heard of. Shosh had moved on and of all the characters to do that, it makes sense that it would be her. It also makes sense that while it was sad, maybe a little hurtful, it wasn't the end of the world. Which is exactly what the other three needed to move on. As for Hannah, Marnie and Jessa, they've been doing their own thing, sure, but theirs is the kind of friendship that will be OK in the end. So what will happen in Sunday's series finale? I never thought a predominantly Hannah-y season would be my jam but these last nine episodes have truly been spectacular. So if the finale was all about Hannah, I wouldn't be mad. Ideally, I'd love a fast-forward, maybe to the day she's having the baby or long after her son has been born. For selfish reasons, I'd love if Paul Louis had a change of heart and was in the picture, just so we could see Riz Ahmed one more time but that's probably not going to happen. What would be great - and what I hope we see - is Hannah truly coming full circle, a glimpse into how her life has evolved, how she's finally grown up and how the future is a little more certain. Can't ask for more than that.

Airs: Sunday, April 16 on HBO

She's Back

Veep

Like a bad America's Got Talent audition, you never know if you should root for or against Selina Meyer, but there's something so mesmerizing about watching Julia Louis-Dreyfus do her thing. The flurry of expletives and ridiculousness that flies out of her mouth is just a drop in the bucket of what makes Veep so great. But where does it go from here? Well, it's Veep so you know it's going to be good. It may be a new beginning but it's somehow maintained its brilliance. Selina's former staffers are all over the place, with the exception of Gary and Richard, loyal to a fault. But when Mike rejoins the fold, a reunion of her team seems imminent, especially since Selina thinks a return to the Oval is a good idea - despite literally everyone else's misgivings. When JLD accepted the award for Best Actress at the last Emmy Awards, she joked, "Our show started out as political satire, but it now feels more like a sobering documentary." If what's happening in real-life can happen, the sky's the limit for Veep.

Returns: Sunday, April 16 on HBO

Must-See

Fargo

This might be the most Fargo-iest season so far, what with the parallels to the movie. The magnificent ensemble is in deep doo-doo, no shocker there, and it's impossible to not see shades of Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare. Set in 2010, but feeling years earlier, the third instalment centres on Emmit and Ray Stussy (both played spectacularly by Ewan McGregor), two brothers on very different paths. Emmit, the "Parking Lot King of Minnesota," seems to have it all (until David Thewlis'creepy V.M. Varga shows up), while Ray is bitter about the hand he's been dealt (though he does have a femme fatale of a gal, played wonderfully by Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Naturally, things quickly get out of hand when petty theft and a case of mistaken identity leads to murder. Enter Eden Valley Police Chief Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon, in fine Marge Gunderson form), whose connection to the case is beyond personal. So, so good. Aw, geez, do your darn tootin-est to not miss this.

Premieres: Wednesday, April 19 on FX

Applause, Applause

Freida Pinto, Guerrilla

Technically, you won't see how great Pinto's performance is until Guerrilla premieres on CraveTV Sunday night, but she's so good, I couldn't resist. Set in 1971 London, this six-part limited event series explores an activist couple's journey from non-violent resistance to armed insurrection. It begins with good intentions but that wasn't going to last in a politically charged climate such as this. Idris Elba might be the big name here but it's headliner Pinto who deserves all the love. She and Babou Ceesay (Marcus) are the heart of the story and once things get real, it's Pinto's Jas you won't be able to tear your eyes away from. When they decide that action speaks louder than words - and Louis-Dreyfus in Veep break a militant activist out of prison - it only escalates from there. It was only a matter of time before her quiet facade is broken because people can only take so much, and seeing just how frighteningly comfortable Jas is wielding a gun is fascinating to watch. It's no surprise that Pinto would be wonderful in this but she's more than that ...

She's a revelation.

Reality Bites

Cold Water Cowboys

The lengths fishermen go to get delicious crab to our plates is kinda crazy. It's dangerous and challenging and the stakes are high. Whether they're carefully navigating through Iceberg Alley, venturing farther offshore than ever before, or simply dealing with treacherous weather, it's a gamble they're all willing to take with crab going for record prices. The stakes are high in yet another bonkers season as we watch the crews of Atlantic Bandit, Sebastian Sails, Crane's Legacy and the Jacob Louisa, work their magic on the waters. Premieres: Tuesday, April 18 on Discovery